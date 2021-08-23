Afghanistan Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley Remains Out of Taliban's Reach

By Rodion Ebbighausen

Published 23 August 2021

The Panjshir Valley is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout where anti-Taliban forces seem to be working on forming a guerrilla movement to take on the Islamic fundamentalist group.

After the Taliban’s swift seizure of power in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley in the north is the last place that might offer any real resistance to the Islamist extremist group.

The region, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital, Kabul, now hosts some senior members of the ousted government, like the deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh and ex-Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi.

Saleh has declared himself the caretaker president after ousted President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists. I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Mas[s]oud, the commander, the legend and the guide,” Saleh wrote on Twitter.

A Decisive Role in Afghan Military History

The Panjshir Valley has repeatedly played a decisive role in Afghanistan’s military history, as its geographical position almost completely closes it off from the rest of the country. The only access point to the region is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River, which can be easily defended militarily.

Famed for its natural defenses, the region tucked into the Hindu Kush mountains never fell to the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor was it conquered by the Soviets a decade earlier.

Most of the valley’s up to 150,000 inhabitants belong to the Tajik ethnic group, while the majority of the Taliban are Pashtuns.

The valley is also known for its emeralds, which were used in the past to finance the resistance movements against those in power.

Before the Taliban seized power, the Panjshir province had repeatedly demanded more autonomy from the central government.

Long History of Resistance

Panjshir Valley was among the safest regions in the country during the time of the NATO-backed government from 2001 to 2021.

This history of the valley’s independence has been closely linked to Ahmad Shah Massoud, Afghanistan’s most famed anti-Taliban fighter, who led the strongest resistance against the Islamic fundamentalist group from his stronghold in the valley until his assassination in 2001.

Born in the valley in 1953, Ahmad Shah gave himself the nom de guerre “Massoud” (“the lucky one,” or “the beneficiary”) in 1979. He went on to resist the communist government in Kabul and the Soviet Union at the time, eventually becoming one of the country’s most influential mujahedeen commanders.