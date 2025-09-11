Published 11 September 2025

A recent study provides a nuanced understanding of the mechanisms driving polarization and issue alignment on Twitter/X and reveals how political polarization is reinforced and structured by two distinct types of highly active users: influencers and multipliers.

A recent study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute provides a nuanced understanding of the mechanisms driving polarization and issue alignment on Twitter/X and reveals how political polarization in Germany is reinforced and structured by two distinct types of highly active users: influencers and multipliers.

· Structural polarization: The study reveals significant structural polarization on Twitter/X, with users dividing into two distinct clusters across various political issues.

· The hidden force: Multipliers play a central role in in shaping political divides. They curate ideologically coherent narratives and boost visibility through algorithmic engagement.

· Power of retweets: Retweets reflect endorsement, revealing both ideological divides and how certain voices gain influence through digital support.

· Issue-specific deviations: While most topics follow clear partisan lines, some show nuanced overlaps or unexpected cross-cluster endorsements, offering insight into the complexity of political alignment.

· Relevance beyond social media: The findings have implications for our understanding of social media’s impact on public discourse and highlight the need for further research into the mechanisms driving polarization, as well as the potential for similar patterns on other social media platforms.