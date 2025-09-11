POLITICAL VIOLENCE Are Political Assassinations on the Rise? A Criminologist Weighs in on the Shooting Death of Charlie Kirk

By Tanner Stening

Published 11 September 2025

James Alan Fox, a Northeastern University criminologist, says there has been a rise in politically motivated killings, attempted killings and partisan threats —even though the overall fatalities remains a small number.

The shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is the latest in a disturbing rise in politically motivated killings and assassination attempts, according to a Northeastern University criminologist.

Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking event outdoors on the Utah Valley University campus. Graphic footage of the shooting circulated on social media Wednesday, showing the moment Kirk was struck in the neck by a bullet before he was rushed to a local hospital.

There were two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump — both occurring during the 2024 campaign. In two separate incidents earlier this year, a Minnesota lawmaker was killed in her home, and another, along with his wife, survived an assassination attempt. In December, United Health Group’s CEO was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Manhattan.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the fatal shooting a “political assassination” — as did Trump and others.

James Alan Fox, a Northeastern University criminologist, says there has been a rise in politically motivated killings, attempted killings and violent threats in the U.S.— even though the overall fatalities remain a small number.

“Of course, we’re still talking about small numbers in terms of actual violence,” he says. “There are lots of threats, and that is of great concern too.”

Fox notes that there have been more threats made against legislators, judges and others in the political sphere.

“It’s not surprising,” Fox says, “given the overall tone and the kind of heated rhetoric we see. We now have politicians saying things that they would never have said decades ago.”

While Europe has seen several high-profile attacks on politicians in recent decades, assassination attempts remain relatively rare. But experts say the U.S stands apart when it comes to mass shootings and killings — largely due to its vastly higher rate of gun ownership.

There is data showing that political violence has spiked in recent years in the U.S. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), there has been “a dramatic rise” in “attacks and plots” motivated by partisan views since 2016. That includes “a dramatic rise in attacks and plots motivated by partisan political beliefs” … “attacks and plots against elected officials, political candidates, political party officials, political staff and workers and their offices.”