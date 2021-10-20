Our picks BioWatch Should Be Replaced | US Cybersecurity Has a Metrics Problem | Far-Right Extremists Training in Ukraine, and more

Published 19 October 2021

· Western Countries Training Far-Right Extremists in Ukraine – Report · DHS BioWatch Can and Should Be Replaced Within Months, Report Urges · New Mirrorblast Campaign Targets Financial Institutions · HSBC Refutes Terror-Financing Claim at D.C. Circuit Hearing · Trump’s Pentagon Chief Quashed Idea to Send 250,000 Troops to the Border · Senate FY2022 Approps Bill Targets 30 Percent CISA Funding Bump · This Is How Russia Is Pulling Off a Free-for-All Murderous Rampage · US Cybersecurity Has a Metrics Problem. Here’s How to Fix It.

Western Countries Training Far-Right Extremists in Ukraine – Report (Jerusalem Post)

Canada, the US, France, the UK and other Western countries have helped trained far-right extremists in Ukraine, a report by the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at George Washington University revealed last month. The report found that members of Centuria, a far-right organization intent on reshaping Ukraine’s military to its ideology, received training from Western countries while at the Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy (NAA). Centuria describes itself as a military order of “European traditionalist” military officers who aim to “defend” the “cultural and ethnic identity” of European peoples against “Brussels’ politicos and bureaucrats,” according to the report. The group is led by people with ties to Ukraine’s far-right Azov movement. Members have been photographed giving Nazi salutes and have made extremist statements online. One of the leaders of Centuria wrote on VK in 2016 that Jews were “the destruction of humanity” and shared a post saying that Jews had tried to “exclude Ukraine from world history and the map of the world.” Ukraine’s current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish. The group has claimed that its members have taken part in joint military exercises with France, the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Poland.

DHS BioWatch Can and Should Be Replaced Within Months, Report Urges (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

People showing up at hospitals for care would likely set off alarms that a biological event has occurred before current BioWatch system does, commission warns.

New Mirrorblast Campaign Targets Financial Institutions(Morphosec)Morphisec Labs tracked a new MirrorBlast campaign targeting financial services organizations . MirrorBlast is delivered via a phishing email that contains malicious links which download a weaponized Excel document. MirrorBlast has low detections on VirusTotal due to the extremely lightweight macro embedded in its Excel files, making it particularly dangerous for organizations that depend on detection-based security and sandboxing.