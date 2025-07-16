OUR PICKS Disaster at FEMA | Toward an Abundance National Security Agenda | DHS Tells Police That Common Protest Activities Are “Violent Tactics,” and more

Published 16 July 2025

For Trump, Domestic Adversaries Are Not Just Wrong, They Are “Evil” (Peter Baker, New York Times)

The president’s vilification of political opponents and journalists seeds the ground for threats of prosecution, imprisonment and deportation unlike any modern president has made.

Disaster at FEMA (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

It’s getting harder for Americans to find relief under Trump’s vision of government.

The Trump Administration Is Violating the First Rule of Disasters (Zoë Schlanger, The Atlantic)

Good disaster management is premised on preparation.

DHS Tells Police That Common Protest Activities Are “Violent Tactics” (Dell Cameron, Wired)

DHS is urging law enforcement to treat even skateboarding and livestreaming as signs of violent intent during a protest, turning everyday behavior into a pretext for police action.

The Conversations Doctors Are Having About Vaccination Now (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

Pediatricians’ advice on vaccination hasn’t changed. What happens when the government’s does?

Europeans Threaten to Reimpose Tough U.N. Nuclear Sanctions on Iran (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

“Snapback” sanctions will be triggered by the end of August if Tehran fails to make concrete progress to limit its nuclear program.

Toward an Abundance National Security Agenda (Kathleen H. Hicks and Wendy R. Anderson, National Interest)

The central aims of the abundance agenda must include national security innovation to secure enduring prosperity.

Many Texas Communities Are Dangerously Unprepared for Floods − Lack of Funding Plays a Big Role (Ivis García, Jaimie Hicks Masterson, and Shannon Van Zandt, The Conversation)

The devastating flash floods that swept through Texas Hill Country in July 2025 highlight a troubling reality: Despite years of warnings and recent improvements in flood planning, Texas communities remain dangerously vulnerable to flood damage.

The tragedy wasn’t caused just by heavy rainfall. It was made worse by a lack of money for early warning systems, by drainage systems and emergency communication networks that haven’t been updated to handle more intense storms or growing populations, and by the many older buildings in harm’s way.

A 2024 state report estimated the cost of flood mitigation and management projects needed statewide at US$54.5 billion. But in Texas, most of that work is left to local governments.

We study disaster planning at Texas A&M University and see several ways the state and Texas communities can improve safety for everyone.