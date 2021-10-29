Our Picks Chinese Military to Surpass US, Russia | Encryption and Online Safety | No Time to Die, and more

Published 29 October 2021

· U.S. Lawmakers Vote to Tighten Restrictions on Huawei, ZTE · Chinese Military on Target to Surpass US, Russia · No Time to Die: An In-Depth Analysis of James Bond’s Exposure to Infectious Agents · 2 Neo-Nazi Group Members Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison · Senators Examine How Social Media Amplifies Extremism · Why Encryption and Online Safety Go Hand-in-Hand · New Activity from Russian Actor Nobelium · State Department to Form New Cyber Office to Face Proliferating Global Challenges · FBI, Others Crush REvil Using Ransomware Gang’s Favorite Tactic Against It · Britain Wants to Use Its New Cyber Command to ‘Hunt’ Ransomware Gangs

U.S. Lawmakers Vote to Tighten Restrictions on Huawei, ZTE (Reuters / VOA News)

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats, such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. or ZTE Corp., from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators.

The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the U.S. government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved last week by the U.S. House in a 420-4 vote and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Chinese Military on Target to Surpass US, Russia (Jeff Seldin, VOA News)

It is only a matter of time before China’s plan to replace the United States as the world’s preeminent military becomes reality, a top U.S. general warned, calling on the Washington and its allies to speed efforts to counter Beijing’s bid for dominance.

General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Washington’s second-most-senior military officer, called the rapid rise of the Chinese military “stunning.”

“The pace they’re moving and the trajectory that they’re on will surpass Russia and the United States if we don’t do something to change it,” he told the Defense Writers Group on Thursday, responding to a question from VOA.

“We have to do something,” he added.

No Time to Die: An In-Depth Analysis of James Bond’s Exposure to Infectious Agents (Wouter Graumans, William J.R.Stone, and TeunBousema, Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease)

Global travelers, whether tourists or secret agents, are exposed to a smörgåsbord of infectious agents. We hypothesized that agents pre-occupied with espionage and counterterrorism may, at their peril, fail to correctly prioritize travel medicine. To examine our hypothesis, we examined adherence to international travel advice during the 86 international journeys that James Bond was observed to undertake in feature films spanning 1962–2021. Scrutinizing these missions involved ∼3113 min of evening hours per author that could easily have been spent on more pressing societal issues.