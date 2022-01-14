OUR PICKS Rethinking the Homeland Security Enterprise | Predicting Earthquakes | Cybersecurity Review Board, and more

Rethinking the Homeland Security Enterprise (Paul Rosenzweig, Lawfare)

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America passed in Sept. 2021. The 20th anniversary of the founding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) looms in early 2023. And yet it is fair to say that DHS (and more broadly the Homeland Security enterprise that spans across government) remains poorly appreciated and even ill-defined. A significant period of uncertainty and disruption was to be anticipated upon the establishment of DHS, but for nearly two decades to have passed without greater clarity is both surprising and, in many ways, dismaying.

FBI Arrests Oath Keepers Leader on Charge of Seditious Conspiracy Involving Jan. 6 Attack (Alexander Mallin andLuke Barr, ABC News)

The Justice Department has unsealed a major indictment charging the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group along with multiple other members with seditious conspiracy related to their alleged coordination in advance of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The three indictments mark the Justice Department’s first Jan. 6 use of the seditious conspiracy charge, which accuses Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the group of conspiring to “oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power” from outgoing President Donald Trump to incoming President Joe Biden. Rhodes was arrested in Little Elm, Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. A lawyer representing Rhodes told ABC News that Rhodes was arrested while he was preparing for a virtual appearance Thursday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Attorney Jonathon Moseley said he was on the phone with Rhodes discussing the House investigation when Rhodes received a call from the FBI to come out of his house with his hands up in order to be arrested. A conviction on the charge of seditious conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of no more than 20 years.

Guns, Ammo … Even a Boat: How Oath Keepers Plotted an Armed Coup (Sergio Olmos, Guardian)

Unsealed court documents provide the most detailed account to date of the alleged level of planning by far-right militia.