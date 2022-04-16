OUR PICKS Wrong COVID Predictions | The Return of the Firing Squad? | U.S. Tsunami Warning System, and more

Published 15 April 2022

· Four Arrested Over Far-Right Plot to Kidnap Germany’s Health Minister · A High-Ranking Proud Boy Is Now Snitching for the Feds · US Ties North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus to Huge Cryptocurrency Theft · U.S. Warns of Extremism After Texas Synagogue Attack, Bomb Threats in Colleges · US Warns Midterms Could Spark Calls for Extremist Violence · New App Tracks Terrorism-Linked Events in Local U.S. Communities · Experts: U.S. Tsunami Warning System Needs Major Overhaul · The Return of the Firing Squad? · “This Shouldn’t Happen”: Inside the Virus-Hunting Nonprofit at the Center of the Lab-Leak Controversy · Why So Many COVID Predictions Were Wrong · Declassified Pentagon Documents Discuss UFOs Causing “Unaccounted-for Pregnancies”

Four Arrested Over Far-Right Plot to Kidnap Germany’s Health Minister (George Sandeman, The Times)

Four far-right activists in Germany have been arrested after allegedly plotting to kidnap a government minister and destroy energy facilities.

The suspects are from the group Vereinte Patrioten (United Patriots), which is opposed to the country’s Covid-19 restrictions and which hopes to subvert German democracy by creating the conditions for a civil war.

Police raids led to the seizure of €8,900 in cash, foreign currency worth more than €10,000, gold bars, silver coins, ammunition and about two dozen guns, including a Kalashnikov.

One of the group’s intended kidnapping targets was Karl Lauterbach, the health minister.

A High-Ranking Proud Boy Is Now Snitching for the Feds (Tess Owen, Vice)

A Proud Boy chapter leader has flipped for the U.S. government, and that’s trouble for dozens of members facing charges over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

US Ties North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus to Huge Cryptocurrency Theft (Reuters / VOA News)

The United States has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23.

U.S. Warns of Extremism After Texas Synagogue Attack, Bomb Threats in Colleges (Kanishka Singh, Reuters)

The United States faces heightened threats from extremist groups domestic and foreign, underscored by last month’s hostage standoff crisis in a Texas synagogue and bomb threats at many historically Black colleges and universities, a U.S. government agency said on Monday. The warning comes after some schools across the United States cancelled classes and issued shelter-in-place orders last week. Investigators ultimately failed to turn up any explosives. “Threats directed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other colleges and universities, Jewish facilities, and churches cause concern and may inspire extremist threat actors to mobilize to violence,” the Homeland Security Department said in a bulletin. Last month, British-born gunman Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, including its rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker. (Cont.)