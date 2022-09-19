WAR IN UKRAINE Russia Resorts to 'Illegal' Regional Mobilization to Fill Out Its Ranks in Ukraine War

By Iryna Romaliyska and Olga Beshlei

Published 19 September 2022

By all accounts except the Kremlin’s, Russia is struggling with military manpower shortages as its invasion of Ukraine continues in its seventh month. Moscow has shied away from declaring war and mobilizing its full military reserves, and instead, has relied largely on contract soldiers recruited from remote and impoverished regions.

On September 15, a video emerged appearing to show Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin recruiting mercenaries to fight in Ukraine at a Russian prison. Prisoner-rights groups in Russia believe some 10,000 convicts have already been shipped out to fight in Ukraine.

Although Prigozhin has not acknowledged that he is the one who appeared in the video, on September 16 he issued a statement defending the practice of recruiting convicts.

“Those who don’t want to see prisoners fighting for private military firms, who condemn this, who don’t want to do anything themselves, and who in general don’t like this topic should send their children to the front,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “Either private military companies and convicts or your children — decide for yourselves.”

On September 15, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed strongman leader of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, called on the heads of all 83 Russian regions to carry out “self-mobilizations” at the regional level and send at least 1,000 “volunteers” to the war “without waiting for the Kremlin to announce a military mobilization.”

According to an analysis by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War on September 15, the Kremlin is “doubling down” on its stealth mobilization in the wake of a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive that sent Russian forces reeling in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“The defeat around Kharkiv Oblast prompted the Kremlin to announce a Russia-wide recruitment campaign,” part of which was Kadyrov’s initiative, the think tank wrote.

Within two days of Kadyrov’s message, at least four other Russian regional leaders endorsed the idea. One of them was the head of the mid-Volga Republic of Mari El, Yury Zaitsev. Mari El is one of Russia’s poorest regions and has already sent three battalions of volunteers to Ukraine. The prison where the purported video of Prigozhin recruiting prisoners was shot was also located there.

Iryna Romaliyska is a correspondent for Current Time, the Russian-language channel run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Olga Beshlei is a senior writer and producer for Current Time TV. RFE/RL correspondent Robert Coalson contributed to this report.This article is reprinted with permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

