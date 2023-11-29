OUR PICKS AI Has a Political Problem | The Hack-for-Hire Industry | Resilient Supply Chains, and more

Published 28 November 2023

· Private Enterprise is America’s Key to the Modern Space Race

The vision of a greater human presence beyond Earth is becoming economically viable · Resilient Supply Chains Reduce Homeland Security Risk

Supply chain incidents have surged to the forefront of homeland security risks · AI Has a Political Problem

The military is growing increasingly enthusiastic about AI. The public, less so. · The Hack-for-Hire Industry: Death by a Thousand Cuts + When Theft Doesn’t Work… Troll

The Indian firm Appin became ground zero for what grew into India’s hack-for-hire industry · Kenneth Chesebro: A Chief Architect of the False Elector Scheme

A comprehensive analysis of his words and known conduct in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election · Telegram’s Bans on Extremist Channels Aren’t Really Bans

Rather than ban or delete Hamas channels or those run by right-wing extremist groups, Telegram is hiding them from the users of the two major app stores, but they are still there

Private Enterprise is America’s Key to the Modern Space Race (Ian Ching, National Interest)

A new space race is developing between the United States and China. The future of this strategic competition will reshape space exploration and the industries that make it possible.

As both nations compete to reach the Moon and establish a permanent human presence beyond Earth’s orbit, the commercial industry—led by private space companies—is America’s best hope for staying ahead.

While the space race of the 1960s was primarily a pursuit of international prestige and technological demonstration, this modern competition will further encompass a high-technology domain. Space is among these new domains for great power competition.

As of 2020, the space economy is valued at $447 Billion, encompassing everything from telecommunications, earth observation, tourism, and research. Space assets are essential for our modern way of life, allowing for near-instantaneous communications worldwide. The historical constraint to the space economy’s growth has predominantly been the high cost of space launches. With the emergence of commercial space providers, that cost has been drastically reduced. Whereas the launch to low earth orbit onboard the Space Shuttle would cost $54,000/kg, today, the cost to LEO is less than $3,000/kg.

Resilient Supply Chains Reduce Homeland Security Risk (Bob Kolasky, HSToday)

Supply chain incidents have surged to the forefront of homeland security risks. Over the past several years, supply chain breaches, as a means for cyber attacks, have significantly increased and are now considered one of the primary methods adversaries use to access networks and cause harm. The SolarWinds breach, exposing sensitive network data to Russian-affiliated government actors, is a notable example that prompted substantial activity in the homeland security space to mitigate associated risks and strengthen defenses based on lessons learned. Cybersecurity analytic firms report that supply chain attacks are on the rise, ranking among the top attack vectors for cyber adversaries.

However, cyber attacks are not the sole supply chain risks to the U.S. homeland and global supply chains, and supply chain shocks are not solely caused by adversaries. Homeland security professionals nationwide have grappled with significant supply shortages stemming from economic factors, natural disasters, regulatory concerns, and health crises. This includes the impact of the COVID pandemic, shortages of essential goods like baby formula, and port closures due to flooding, wind damage, and labor strife.