WORLD ROUNDUP France Passes Controversial Immigration Bill | The West’s 3 Options to Combat the Houthi Attacks | Coups, Catastrophes, and Great-Power Competition, and more

Published 20 December 2023

Modi Says India Will Examine Any Information on Assassination Plot in US (Reuters / VOA News)

India will look into any information it receives on its alleged links to a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.

The issue comes at a delicate juncture for India and the Biden administration in the United States as they try to build closer ties in the face of shared concerns about China’s growing power.

Last month the U.S. Justice department said an Indian government official had directed the plot and unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

US Charges Alleged Hezbollah Member Over 1994 Argentina Bombing (Reuters / VOA News)

A U.S. court on Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging an alleged senior Hezbollah operative with terrorism charges, in part for coordinating a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Samuel Salman El Reda, 58, had coordinated Hezbollah’s activities in South America, Asia and Lebanon since 1993. The Iran-backed, heavily armed Shiite group is part of Lebanon’s coalition government.

Prosecutors said El Reda is based in Lebanon and remains at large. The U.S. State Department in 2019 sanctioned El Reda and offered a $7 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

Argentina also blames Hezbollah for a 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people.

France Passes Controversial Immigration Bill (DW)

Lawmakers in the French parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that will bring in stricter controls on migration.

President Emmanuel Macron had been facing a rebellion from within his party after the bill won support from the far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen.

But in the end, it passed through the lower house with votes from Macron’s centrist coalition and conservative lawmakers.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin — who had spearheaded the bill — expressed relief after a large majority voted in favor, meaning it no longer depended on the support from those far-right lawmakers.