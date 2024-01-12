SECURITY OFFICERS: WEEKLY ROUNDUP FedEx to Use Private Security Officers in Memphis | Antioch to Hire Security for Downtown City Properties | Fort Bend ISD Starts 2024 with Armed Security Officers at Every School, and more

Published 12 January 2024

· Antioch to Hire Security for Downtown City Properties

Tired of crime, Rivertown merchants had asked the city to provide more security downtown · As Police Lose the War on Crime in South Africa, Private Security Companies Step In

Police failures have led to a booming private security industry · Quebec Rejects Proposal to Have Armed Security Guards in Montreal Jewish Schools, Places of Worship

Jewish schools and houses of worship will be ranted temporary permission to hire off-duty police officers as armed security · Family of Slain Security Guard Sues Macy’s, Building Owners

The family of slain security guard Eric Harrison announced a lawsuit against Macy’s · Pittsburgh-Area School Security Guard Charged with Institutional Sexual Assault Involving Student

Security guard used social media to initiate sexual relationship with a 17year old student · Suspect Accused of Attempting to Grab Off-Duty Security Guard’s Gun at OKC CVS

A retired OKCPD officer was shopping after getting off of a security guard shift when he was attacked · Fort Bend ISD Starts 2024 with Armed Security Officers at Every School, in Keeping with New Texas Law

Students returning from winter break Thursday will see armed security officers at all 51 campuses · Is FedEx Using Private Security Officers in Memphis Deliveries?

Shipping companies FedEx may be considering private security officers as escorts for their delivery trucks

Antioch to Hire Security for Downtown City Properties (Judith Prieve, East Bay Times)

In response to downtown merchants’ complaints about crime, the city of Antioch will hire private security to patrol its public parking lots and other assets.

The City Council unanimously approved the $150,000 expenditure this week for this and the next fiscal year, with the money coming from the general fund. Spearhead Protection was awarded the contract.

Acting City Manager Kwame Reed told the council that a small group of business owners began meeting with city staff in 2022 after experiencing criminal activities in or near downtown city parking lots. Several businesses agreed to hire security but the group also asked the city to hire officers to patrol the downtown city assets.

As Police Lose the War on Crime in South Africa, Private Security Companies Step In (AP / NPR)

In the past year, South Africa has seen an average of 75 killings and 400 robberies with aggravating circumstances every day, according to official statistics. While it may be Africa’s most developed country, it also has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world.

Experts have warned that the South African police are losing the battle against crime — and that has led those citizens who can afford it to turn to a booming private security industry.

There are more than 2.7 million registered private security officers in the country, according to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, making South Africa’s security industry one of the largest in the world. That compares with fewer than 150,000 police officers for the country’s 62 million people.

Private security companies earn a monthly fee for patrolling neighborhoods and providing armed response to their clients’ alarm systems. They also offer tracking and car recovery services, which often results in them getting involved in high-speed chases of car thieves and hijackers.

Figures from PSIRA show that the number of security businesses in South Africa grew by 43% in the past decade, while the number of registered security officers has increased by 44%.