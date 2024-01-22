OUR PICKS A Border Wall to the North? | Cops Used DNA to Predict a Suspect’s Face | Cyber Provisions in the FY2024 NDAA, and more

Published 22 January 2024

· A Border Wall to the North? Republicans Want to Discuss.

Presidential candidates, warning of terrorists, criminals and traffickers, have drawn a national spotlight to the nation’s border with Canada. But proposals for a southern-style wall have not exactly appeared to catch on. · Musk Visits Auschwitz Amid Surge in Antisemitic Posts on X

The tech billionaire visits the Nazi death camp in Poland after facing pressure from Jewish leaders · Cops Used DNA to Predict a Suspect’s Face—and Tried to Run Facial Recognition on It

Police around the US say they’re justified to run DNA-generated 3D models of faces through facial recognition tools to help crack cold cases. Everyone but the cops thinks that’s a bad idea. · AI-Generated Fake News Is Coming to an Election Near You

Targeted, AI-generated political misinformation is already out there—and humans are falling for it · Cyber Provisions in the FY2024 NDAA

Much of Congress’s cyber policy emerges from the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). What are the most important pieces of cyber legislation in this year’s Act? · Incident Response Guide: Water and Wastewater Sector

Cyber threat actors are aware of—and deliberately target—single points of failure

A Border Wall to the North? Republicans Want to Discuss. (Jazmine Ulloa, New York Times)

The latest statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed that last year’s apprehensions of people entering illegally in the sector that covers New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of upstate New York had reached the highest levels in at least 16 years. Between October 2022 and September 2023, agents intercepted 6,925 people crossing illegally, an increase from 1,065 in that time span one year earlier.

Around the stores and shops that line Route 3, several clerks said they had noticed a few people passing through who did not appear to be locals or the typical winter tourists. But for many, the crossings elicit a shrug. “People have always been coming through Canada,” said Carolyn Therrien, who was ringing up customers at Young’s General Store. “I don’t think the residents are really worried.”

In New Hampshire, the issue of immigration has gripped the Republican electorate since Patrick J. Buchanan, a conservative commentator, clinched an upset victory in the primary in 1996. Mr. Trump won in 2016 with views on the issue that tapped into the party’s base of white working-class voters who felt alienated from the political system. A recent Boston Globe/USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that a majority of the state’s Republican voters said it was the most important issue facing the country.

“It could be the single largest issue in front of us in this election,” rivaled only by the economy, said Chris Ager, the chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

But nearly two-thirds of those surveyed were not concerned about the state’s northern border with Canada.

Musk Visits Auschwitz Amid Surge in Antisemitic Posts on X (Taylor Telford, Washinton Post)

Tech titan Elon Musk made a private visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland on Monday, a gesture that comes weeks after he faced criticism for the proliferation of antisemitic content on his social media platform, X.

Jewish leaders had called on Musk to witness the site of one of the most horrific chapters of the Holocaust amid escalating allegations of antisemitism against Musk and the platform, which he purchased and took private in 2022.

The Anti-Defamation League has reported that antisemitic content surged more than 900 percent on X in the weeks after the Israel-Gaza conflict erupted Oct. 7, with Musk using his account to amplify antisemitic tropes. The White House in