OUR PICKS New Immigration Court Plan | Humanity Has No Strong Protection Against AI | The U.S. Navy Can’t Build Ships, and more

Published 18 May 2024

· Humanity Has No Strong Protection Against AI, Experts warn

Ahead of second safety summit, tech companies accused of having little understanding of how their systems actually work · At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display

An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over the justice’s front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case · The U.S. Navy Can’t Build Ships

Decades of deindustrialization and downsizing have left America without shipyards to build and maintain a fleet · The Authoritarians Have the Momentum

The central struggle in the world right now is between liberalism and authoritarianism – the latter represented by pseudo-authoritarian populists like Trump, Orban, Modi or Erdogan or straight-up dictators like Putin and Xi · New Immigration Court Plan Aims to Speed Removal of Some New Migrants

Cases will be overseen by a select group of judges with the aim of having them decided within 180 days ·US Arrests American and Ukrainian in North Korea-Linked IT Infiltration Scheme

An elaborate scheme aimed at generating revenue for North Korea in contravention of international sanctions · From Panic to Policy: The Limits of Foreign Propaganda and the Foundations of an Effective Response

American leaders and scholars have long feared the prospect that hostile foreign powers could subvert democracy by spreading false, misleading, and inflammatory information by using various media · ‘Heightened Threat’ of Terrorism During Pride Month 2024, FBI and DHS Warn

Federal intelligence agencies are warning that this year’s Pride Month may be targets for terrorist organizations · White Supremacist Admits Plot to Destroy Baltimore Power Grid, Cause Mayhem

Extremists inadvertently exposed their operation to federal agents after colluding with an FBI informant, who recorded conversations detailing the plot · The U.S. Must Offer a Substantive 5G Alternative to China’s Huawei

The West cannot stem Huawei’s appeal to 5G-hungry developing countries by simply citing national security concerns. It needs to provide a competitive alternative

Humanity Has No Strong Protection Against AI, Experts Warn (Mark Sellman, The Times)

The world currently has no “strong” protections against the dangers of AI, a landmark scientific report has warned.

A panel of 75 experts from 30 countries has also concluded that developers building AI systems “understand little about how their systems operate” and scientific knowledge is “very limited”.

They are critical of AI companies for failing to provide enough access to safety inspectors.

The first International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety was commissioned by Britain at the Bletchley Park AI safety summit in November. Backed by the United Nations and the European Union, the panel reviewed all the current scientific literature in order to give a clear “state of play” on artificial intelligence.

It comes ahead of the second AI safety summit in South Korea next week. In a stark conclusion, it states: “No currently known method provides strong assurances or guarantees against harm associated with general-purpose AI.”

At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display (Jodi Kantor, New York Times)

After the 2020 presidential election, as some Trump supporters falsely claimed that President Biden had stolen the office, many of them displayed a startling symbol outside their homes, on their cars and in online posts: an upside-down American flag.

One of the homes flying an inverted flag during that time was the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., in Alexandria, Va., according to photographs and interviews with neighbors.

The upside-down flag was aloft on Jan. 17, 2021, the images showed. President Donald J. Trump’s supporters, including some brandishing the same symbol, had rioted at the Capitol a little over a week before. Mr. Biden’s inauguration was three days away. Alarmed neighbors snapped photographs, some of which were recently obtained by The New York Times. Word of the flag filtered back to the court, people who worked there said in interviews. (Cont.)