BORDER SECURITY As Texas' Border Security Efforts Succeed, California is ‘New Epicenter' of Crisis

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square

Published 1 May 2024

With the success of Texas’ border security mission Operation Lone Star pushing human trafficking efforts by Mexican cartels further west, southern California is “the new epicenter” of illegal immigration, officials say. California has greatest number of Chinese nationals illegally entering U.S.

“San Diego is the new epicenter for migrants and illegal immigration,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond laments as record numbers of illegal border crossers continue to pour into California.

Desmond made a similar claim two weeks ago when the county was overwhelmed by thousands of illegal border crossers being dropped off on street corners after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center was closed by the Biden administration.

In one day alone last week, Border Patrol agents apprehended 2,000 illegal border crossers in the CBP San Diego Sector, including 206 Chinese nationals, Desmond said.

California has had the greatest number of Chinese nationals illegally entering the U.S., The Center Square reported. In fiscal 2021, 263 Chinese were apprehended in California. By February 2024 the number skyrocketed to 22,098.

China and the Chinese Communist Party present among the greatest national security threats to the U.S., FBI Director Christopher Wray and other national security experts say.

California has seen an influx in illegal border crossings and illicit drugs pouring through its border from Mexico primarily after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission Operation Lone Star began closing off major illegal crossing points in Texas, The Center Square first reported.

Texas has long been the focal point for scouts and coyotes, those working for or with cartels to move people and drugs into the U.S. through specific areas. Texas shares the longest border with Mexico, with 1,254 miles. California shares the smallest portion of 137 miles, nearly evenly split in terms of linear mileage between the CBP El Centro and San Diego sectors.

Despite the significantly shorter border distance, the San Diego Sector is on track to have the greatest number of illegal entries of all nine CBP southwest border sectors this month, reaching numbers not seen since the 1990s.

“Since October 1, the San Diego Sector has witnessed a staggering 214,855 apprehensions, representing individuals from over 75 countries across the globe,” Desmond said.