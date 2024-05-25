OUR PICKS A Leak of Biometric Police Data Is a Sign of Things to Come | Inside the Reluctant Fight to Ban Deepfake Ads | When Knowledge Stops at the Water’s Edge, and more

Published 25 May 2024

· Attempts to Regulate AI’s Hidden Hand in Americans’ Lives Flounder

The first attempts to regulate artificial intelligence programs that play a hidden role in hiring, housing and medical decisions for millions of Americans are floundering in statehouses nationwide · Inside the Reluctant Fight to Ban Deepfake Ads

Without new rules, campaigns could hoodwink voters with AI-generated ads. And no one really seems to be taking the threat seriously · GOP Challengers Make Gains but Lose Bid to Oust Hard Right in North Idaho

In an area with a history of white-power militancy, candidates who branded themselves “traditional” Republicans mounted a campaign against extremism · When Knowledge Stops at the Water’s Edge

Fears about foreign contacts and security clearances are making America’s future diplomats and policymakers less worldly and more insular · A Leak of Biometric Police Data Is a Sign of Things to Come

Thousands of fingerprints and facial images linked to police in India have been exposed online. Researchers say it’s a warning of what will happen as the collection of biometric data increases · Special Counsel Seeks Court Order Limiting Trump’s False Claims about FBI

Request to the court comes after Trump suggested standard FBI policy somehow meant he was targeted for deadly force · Why Congress Should Pay Attention to Mexico’s Presidential Election

Seven numbers to know ahead of Mexico’s critical June election · Our Chemical Facilities Are Vulnerable to Attack

A growing concern that AI will empower attacks on our water, transportation, financial systems, and other critical infrastructure

Attempts to Regulate AI’s Hidden Hand in Americans’ Lives Flounder (AP / VOA News)

The first attempts to regulate artificial intelligence programs that play a hidden role in hiring, housing and medical decisions for millions of Americans are facing pressure from all sides and floundering in statehouses nationwide.

Only one of seven bills aimed at preventing AI’s penchant to discriminate when making consequential decisions — including who gets hired, money for a home or medical care — has passed. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hesitantly signed the bill on Friday.

Colorado’s bill and those that faltered in Washington, Connecticut and elsewhere faced battles on many fronts, including between civil rights groups and the tech industry, and lawmakers wary of wading into a technology few yet understand and governors worried about being the odd-state-out and spooking AI startups.

Polis signed Colorado’s bill “with reservations,” saying in an statement he was wary of regulations dousing AI innovation. The bill has a two-year runway and can be altered before it becomes law.

“I encourage (lawmakers) to significantly improve on this before it takes effect,” Polis wrote.

Colorado’s proposal, along with six sister bills, are complex, but will broadly require companies to assess the risk of discrimination from their AI and inform customers when AI was used to help make a consequential decision for them.

The bills are separate from more than 400 AI-related bills that have been debated this year. Most are aimed at slices of AI, such as the use of deepfakes in elections or to make pornography.

The seven bills are more ambitious, applying across major industries and targeting discrimination, one of the technology’s most perverse and complex problems.

Inside the Reluctant Fight to Ban Deepfake Ads (Makena Kelly, Wired)

Two things happened this week that got me really worried about AI’s role in the US election:

First, WIRED published a massive story on how voters in India have received over 50 million deepfaked voice calls imitating candidates and political figures. That’s a lot of deepfakes, and voters are confusing them for the real thing. (Cont.)