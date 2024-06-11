WORLD ROUNDUP How Safe Are Fans at Euro 2024? | Boko Haram Terrorists Now Use Elon Musk’s Starlink | Al Qaeda Calls on Fighters to Return to Afghanistan, and more

Published 11 June 2024

Starlink announced its presence in Nigeria in January 2023 · Trump Is Not America’s Le Pen

He’s worse

“Everyone Is Absolutely Terrified”: Inside a U.S. Ally’s Secret War on Its American Critics (Zack Beauchamp, Vox)

I have spent the past several months investigating stories of critics of India who say the Indian government has reached across the Pacific Ocean to harass them on American soil.

Interviews with political figures, experts, and activists revealed a sustained campaign where Narendra Modi’s government threatens American citizens and permanent residents who dare speak out on the declining state of the country’s democracy. This campaign has not been described publicly until now because many people in the community — even prominent ones — are too afraid to talk about it. (The Indian government did not respond to repeated and detailed requests for comment.)

India’s efforts include a handful of high-profile incidents, most notably an assassination plot against American and Canadian activists. But more commonly, India engages in subtle forms of harassment that fly under the public radar.

An American charity leader who spoke out on Indian human rights violations saw his Indian employees arrested en masse. An American journalist who worked on a documentary about India was put on a travel blacklist and deported. An American historian who studies 17th-century India received so many death threats that she could no longer speak without security. Even a member of Congress — and vocal critic of the Modi regime — said she was concerned about being banned from visiting her Indian parents.

Al Qaeda Calls on Fighters to Return to Afghanistan to Create a Terrorist Safe Haven Once Again (Gariel Diamond, New York Sun)

The de facto leader of Al Qaeda, Sayf Al-Adl, is calling on jihadists across the globe to travel to Afghanistan, marking an effort to re-establish the country as a safe haven for the terrorist group. “The loyal people of the Ummah,” the global Islamic community, “interested in change must go to Afghanistan, learn from its conditions, and benefit from” the Taliban’s experience, Adl said in a pamphlet titled, “This is Gaza: A War of Existence, Not of Borders.” This is a call for fighters to train in Afghanistan before launching attacks on “Zionists” and the West, according to the Long War Journal. “This is incredibly important. Many will heed the call” and make the pilgrimage, the director of the Allison Center for National Security at the Heritage Foundation, Robert Greenway, tells the Sun.