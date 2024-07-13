BIOMETRICS The New Fintech That Knows Whether Your Voice Matches Your Face

By John Jeffay

Published 13 July 2024

Your face is no longer your own. Nor is your voice. Fraudsters can steal them both from the Internet. And, using the power of AI, they can create a deepfake version of you that’s so convincing it’ll beat bank security. Banks and financial institutions increasingly use voice biometrics these days to confirm a caller’s identity.

And criminals increasingly exploit those voice biometrics in two ways.

They clone a caller’s voice to fool the bank’s computer into believing they’re an existing customer.

And they create a completely fake identity to open a new account.

Corsound, a startup based in Tel Aviv, has a solution for both problems. First, it has developed technology to detect a cloned voice.

Criminals take a voice sample from social media, a YouTube video or even an online meeting.

They then clone it using free online software to impersonate the real customer.

Corsound can tell the difference between a real voice and a cloned one.

Second, it can tell whether a photo of the customer opening a new account matches the person’s voice.

So if a fraudster uses a picture of A and the voice of B, it will immediately reject the application.

That’s because it knows how a person will sound, based on looks.

Creating a Face from a Voice

That’s pretty amazing if you translate it to your own life experience. You and I pick up the phone to a stranger and have no idea what the stranger looks like. But Corsound does.

And it’s currently working on cutting-edge technology that will actually sketch somebody’s face, based on nothing more than five or six seconds of a voice recording.

It will listen to you over the phone – which is often poor quality audio – and create a picture of how you look. It’s not matching your voice to an existing photo in a database. It’s generating a picture from scratch, instantly.

The company describes it as “magic” and “the only technology in the world that can create a face from just a voice.”

Orel Agmon Halido, head of sales at Corsound, stresses that this is still in development – which is why he has to disappoint when I asked for a personal demo — but he does provide a glimpse into how it works.