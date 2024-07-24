EXTREMISM Far-Right Influencers on X Promote Anti-Zionism, Hate and Conspiracy Theories

Published 24 July 2024

An analysis identified five influencers on X whose engagement spiked in the days and weeks after Hamas’s attack on Israel, with content that included virulent anti-Zionism alongside antisemitic tropes, disinformation and other forms of hateful or harmful rhetoric.

In the six months following October 7, 2023, the combined audience engagement on X for these five influencers—Jackson Hinkle, Lucas Gage, Jake Shields, Sam Parker and CensoredMen—increased by over 1070% when compared to engagement six months prior to the attacks. Engagement includes replies, reposts and quote posts.

Not all engagement is positive, or an endorsement of a poster’s views. However, increased engagement typically leads to more visibility for problematic or extremist content.

Each influencer has demonized both Zionism and Israel since October 7, and many of their related posts have been viewed tens of thousands – or even millions – of times. As users from across the political spectrum amplify content from these influencers, they boost a network of conspiracy theorists and extremists who promote overt antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ+ hate, white supremacy, foreign disinformation and more.

Influencers

Jackson Hinkle – over 2.6 million followers on X

Jackson Hinkle is a far-right commentator and influencer who has posted extensive anti-Zionist, antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Before October 7, Hinkle promoted fringe theories like “MAGA communism”—an incoherent and poorly defined political philosophy that advocates for former president Donald Trump and his working-class followers to dismantle the so-called “global elites.” Hinkle has also parroted talking points from foreign disinformation propagandists, boosted conspiratorial claims about George Soros and made hateful comments toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Since October 7, much of his high-engagement content has centered around demonizing Israel and Zionism. He has also gained a significant number of new followers; the New York Times reported that Hinkle’s following on X “surged to 2.5 million from 417,000 in the six months since Oct. 7.”

Significantly, Hinkle was one of the key promoters of the narrative denying that Israeli victims were sexually assaulted during and after the October 7 attacks. He has even expressed overt support for Hamas on X, referring to the terror group as “armed resistance.” Hinkle also celebrated Iran’s April 2024 drone and missile attack against Israel.