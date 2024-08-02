DRONES DEFENSE Engineers Debut New Drone ID Tech After Yemen Strikes Israel

By Zachy Hennessey

Published 1 August 2024

Tel Aviv University researchers unveil an AI-powered drone ID radar system that enhances detection in challenging urban environments.

Just days after the July 19 drone attack on Tel Aviv, engineers at Tel Aviv University announced a timely development in drone identification technology that could significantly enhance airspace protection in urban environments and challenging conditions.

The deadly attack from Yemen, which killed one Israeli and injured several others, made clear the urgent need for improved drone detection methods. Israel’s military had tracked the drone but due to human error did not classify it as threat.

As described in an academic paper, the TAU researchers have created a system that can identify small drones in scenarios where traditional methods fall short.

Led by PhD students Omer Tzidki and Dmytro Vovchuk under the guidance of Prof. Pavel Ginzburg, the team developed a novel approach using radio frequency identification (RFID) and AI-supported radar to detect and classify drones based on the electromagnetic radiation that they scatter.

This technology can overcome limitations faced by conventional identification methods such as radars, cameras and transponders, which often struggle in urban settings, low altitudes and adverse weather conditions.

The new technology bounces electromagnetic radiation off of the wings of a detected drone, and uses the returned signal of scattered radiation to create a unique “identity card” for the drone that can be read by radar. An AI algorithm then classifies the drone based on its signature, identifying it as either friendly or hostile.

“The simplest things often work best,” stated Ginzburg, perhaps overestimating the layman’s definition of simplicity.

“This project leverages fundamental physical principles to reliably and accurately classify drones. The process of identifying any drone using radar is quite complex, so achieving the capability to identify specific drones is a significant accomplishment of which we are very proud,” he added.

Tzidki noted the current pressing need for such solutions, as the recent drone attack illustrates.

“Mapping the airfield is critical for protecting the lives of soldiers and civilians,” he said. “This project is important at all times, and especially crucial now.”

Zachy Hennessey is a writer and editor at ISRAEL21c. This article is published courtesy of Israel21c.

