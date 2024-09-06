WORLD ROUNDUP A Make-or-Break Moment for Mexico | What Really Went Wrong in Eastern Germany | Patrolling for Taiwan Deterrence, and more

Published 5 September 2024

· A Make-or-Break Moment for Mexico

In America’s biggest trading partner the rule of law and democracy are under attack · Turmoil Awaits Michel Barnier, France’s New Prime Minister

The left rages that the recent parliamentary election has been stolen · What Really Went Wrong in Eastern Germany

Both sides of formerly divided Germany share blame for the region’s turn to the far right · How Did a Minority of Israelis Come to Wield So Much Power?

Just 1 in 10 voters support the far right, which shapes key policies · Patrolling for Taiwan Deterrence

By re-establishing the Taiwan Patrol Force, the United States can conduct more frequent and more regular sea and air patrols throughout the straits

A Make-or-Break Moment for Mexico (Economist)

Elected in 2018, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador set out to remake Mexico. But the past six years will pale next to the coming four weeks. The country held presidential and parliamentary elections in June which the ruling coalition won by a landslide, in effect giving it a supermajority in Congress. It was clear back then that Mr. López Obrador would try to use this supermajority to ram through a series of constitutional changes in the month during which his presidency overlaps with the new Congress. As The Economist warned at the time, it was also clear that many of these changes would profoundly damage Mexico’s democracy and economy.

With the arrival of the new Congress, the moment of decision has come. On September 4th the lower house passed one of the most controversial reforms, on the judiciary. So far Claudia Sheinbaum, who will become president on October 1st, has failed to stand up to the man who is her mentor. This is her last chance to do so and she and her allies must seize it.

Mr. López Obrador, a populist with a retrograde vision, claims the reforms will purge the old elite and boost Mexico’s democracy. He holds a long-standing grudge against independent courts, regulators and officials who check executive power. The judicial overhaul would make all federal judges elected, including those on the Supreme Court and the electoral tribunals, replacing a system of exams and nominations. State and local judges are expected to follow. Next is legislation to put the National Guard, a civilian police force, under the defense ministry, militarizing public security. Another reform eliminates autonomous agencies including regulators and the freedom of information agency. The list goes on.

Most of these changes would be disastrous. Mexico’s justice system is slow and often corrupt. But, as Bolivia shows, electing top judges will only make it worse. Most of Mr. López Obrador’s changes are intended to remove checks on the executive and concentrate power in the dominant party. His movement, Morena, is beginning to act like the authoritarian Institutional Revolutionary Party that ruled over the country during most of the 20th century.

That is the last thing Mexico needs.