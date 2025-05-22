COMMON-SENSE NOTES // By Idris B. Odunewu The Silent Epidemic: America’s Growing Anxiety Crisis

Published 22 May 2025

Anxiety—once dismissed as mere nerves or a passing phase—has become one of the most prevalent and debilitating public health issues facing Americans today. how did we get here—and what do we do now?

Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear — not absence of fear.

Mark Twain

In the quiet hours of the night, in crowded subway cars, and at school desks across the country, a silent epidemic is taking hold. Anxiety—once dismissed as mere nerves or a passing phase—has become one of the most prevalent and debilitating public health issues facing Americans today.

According to the American Psychiatric Association’s annual mental health poll, in 2024, 43% of adults say they feel more anxious than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. These are not abstract numbers; they are your colleagues, your neighbors, your children, and maybe even you.

Over the past decade, prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications have surged across the U.S. In parallel, many people are turning to less conventional forms of relief—herbal teas, mindfulness apps, yoga studios, even alcohol and illicit substances. Anxiety has become woven into the fabric of daily life; and while the conversation around mental health has opened up in recent years, the reality is this: anxiety is still too often ignored, misdiagnosed, or improperly treated.

So, how did we get here—and what do we do now?

Why Anxiety Is on the Rise

Anxiety is not a new phenomenon, but the scale and speed of its rise in the U.S. is unprecedented. This sharp increase cannot be chalked up to better diagnostics alone. It reflects a deeper, more systemic issue—a culture that feeds stress and rewards burnout.

One of the primary drivers is economic insecurity. Whether it’s stagnant wages, soaring rent, crushing student debt, or the unpredictability of gig work, Americans are carrying the weight of an increasingly fragile financial future. Young adults, in particular, are finding it difficult to feel secure about the basics of adulthood—owning a home, building a career, or raising a family.

Overlaying this is the constant hum of sociopolitical unrest. From the polarization of public discourse to fears about climate change and global conflict, Americans are bombarded daily with crises. The 24-hour news cycle and unfiltered social media feed reinforce a feeling that everything is out of control—and that no relief is in sight.