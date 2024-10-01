OUR PICKS Hurricane Helene Will Send Shockwaves Through the Semiconductor Industry | America’s Adversaries Are Targeting Its Cities and States | North Carolina Was Set Up for Disaster, and more

Hurricane Helene Will Send Shockwaves Through the Semiconductor Industry (Tommy Greene, Wired)

Downpours at Spruce Pine, North Carolina, have taken the biggest known deposit of high-purity quartz offline, leaving the global tech supply chain potentially starved of an ingredient vital for making microchips.

Trump Is Pointing to New Numbers on Migrants with Criminal Pasts. Here’s What They Show (Rebecca Santana, AP / ABC News)

Republicans are pointing to newly released immigration enforcement data to bolster their argument that the Biden administration is letting migrants who have committed serious crimes go free in the U.S. But the numbers have been misconstrued without key context. Both Trump and Harris Say They’ll Build More Border Wall. In This county, the parts have been waiting, and rusting, since 2021. “We’ve been frozen in time,” says the sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona.

Why Security Experts Don’t Recommend Changing Passwords Regularly (Tom Whipple, The Times)

New advice from the US government reflects a growing consensus that it is more secure to use one longer password, with no special characters, for each account

Today Is the Day Coal Dies (Adam Vaughan and Matilda Davies, The Times)

On September 30, with the closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Britain becomes the first major developed country to quit coal to generate electricity. This is the story of how we got here — and what the future holds

U.S. Scientist and Family on ‘Kill List’ After Working with Chinese Scientists (Nicola Smith, The Telegraph)

The scientist says the names of his children and his wife were posted on the 4chan forum.

America’s Adversaries Are Targeting Its Cities and States (Casey Michel, Foreign Policy)

A spy scandal in New York is a window into a far bigger problem.

North Carolina Was Set Up for Disaster (Marina Koren, The Atlantic)

The climate deck is so stacked now that even places that seem safe are witnessing dangerous impacts.