OUR PICKS Confronting Misinformation During Disasters | AI-Enabled Phishing Threats | US Voting Systems Get Tested for Accuracy, Security, and more

Published 12 October 2024

· US Voting Systems, Targets of Conspiracy Theories, Get Tested for Accuracy, Security · Vance, Given 5 Chances to Say Trump Lost in 2020, Takes None · As Trump Arrives, Aurora Insists It’s Not the ‘War Zone’ He Sees · Don’t Panic: AI Can Strengthen Democracy Too · ‘College for All’ Needs a Rethink. National Security Could Depend on It. · Trump Blames Immigrant Surge for Housing Crisis. Most Economists Disagree. · A New Military-Industrial Complex: How Tech Bros Are Hyping AI’s Role in War · Cyber Insurer Says Ransomware Attacks Drove a Spike in Claim Sizes · American Water Rinsed in Cyberattack, Turns Off App · AI-Enabled Phishing Threats: A Growing Global Cybersecurity Challenge · Confronting Misinformation During Disasters: Strategies for Crisis Communicators

US Voting Systems, Targets of Conspiracy Theories, Get Tested for Accuracy, Security (AP / VOA News)

Voting machines have been at the center of a web of conspiracy theories after the 2020 U.S. election, with false claims that they were manipulated to steal the presidency from Donald Trump.

There was no evidence of widespread fraud or rigged voting machines in the election, and multiple reviews in the battleground states where the Republican president disputed his loss to Democrat Joe Biden confirmed the results as accurate.

In the years since his loss, Trump and his allies have continued to sow doubts about voting equipment.

Vance, Given 5 Chances to Say Trump Lost in 2020, Takes None (Michael C. Bender, New York Times)

In an interview with The New York Times, Senator JD Vance repeatedly refused to acknowledge Donald J. Trump’s defeat and said he would not have certified the 2020 results.

As Trump Arrives, Aurora Insists It’s Not the ‘War Zone’ He Sees (Jonathan Weisman, New York Times)

The former president is holding a rally in a Colorado city he falsely claims was overtaken by violent immigrants from Venezuela. The city’s leaders, Republicans and Democrats alike, tried to pre-emptively fact-check him.

Don’t Panic: AI Can Strengthen Democracy Too (Abi Olvera, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Artificial intelligence will interact with our imperfect invisible social systems, either improving or destabilizing them. It can enhance citizen input, discourse, and collaboration if used wisely. Thoughtful, proactive steps now will help harness AI’s potential to strengthen society rather than erode it.

‘College for All’ Needs a Rethink. National Security Could Depend on It. (George F. Will, Washington Post)

There are not enough qualified workers to build the top component for deterring war: submarines.

Trump Blames Immigrant Surge for Housing Crisis. Most Economists Disagree. (Jeanna SmialekLydia DePillis and Natasha Rodriguez, New York Times)

The former president often implies that deportations will bring down housing costs. Reality is more complicated.

A New Military-Industrial Complex: How Tech Bros Are Hyping AI’s Role in War (Paul Lushenko and Keith Carter, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Some argue that by adopting AI, militaries can reduce the sensor-to-shooter timeline and maintain lethal overmatch against peer adversaries. Although understandable, this line of reasoning may be misleading for military modernization, readiness, and operations.

Cyber Insurer Says Ransomware Attacks Drove a Spike in Claim Sizes (Jonathan Greig, The Record)

A report published Thursday by cyber insurance provider Coalition found that although its customers made fewer claims in the first half of 2024 than the same period a year earlier, the size of those claims increased 14% — to an average loss of $122,000.

American Water Rinsed in Cyberattack, Turns Off App (Ian Thomson, The Register)

It’s still safe to drink, top provider tells us.

AI-Enabled Phishing Threats: A Growing Global Cybersecurity Challenge (Jennifer Ewbank, HSToday)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and reshaping how we live, but it is also becoming a powerful tool in the hands of cybercriminals. Among the most alarming developments is the rise of AI-enabled phishing threats, where AI technology is used to craft sophisticated and targeted phishing campaigns. These attacks are not only becoming more prevalent but are also being used by nation-state actors.

Confronting Misinformation During Disasters: Strategies for Crisis Communicators (Dan Stoneking and Ed Conley, HSToday)

In today’s tumultuous landscape, the rise of misinformation and disinformation during disasters poses a significant challenge to effective crisis communication. The recent response to Hurricane Helene has starkly illustrated how false narratives can exploit the chaos, undermining trust in relief agencies and governmental institutions. As crisis communicators, our role is to deliver timely and accurate information and confront misinformation head-on. We are integral to the process of combating false narratives that jeopardize recovery efforts.