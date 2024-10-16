WORLD ROUNDUP A Containment Strategy for Venezuela | America v China: Who Controls Asia’s Internet? | Russia Forming North Korean Battalion Amid Soldier Shortage, and more

Published 16 October 2024

· The U.S. Warns Israel That Aid to Gaza Must Increase · Trudeau’s Move Casts Light on the Reach of India’s Intelligence Agencies · America v China: Who Controls Asia’s Internet? · Ukraine’s Sprawling Hybrid Warfare Could be the Middle East’s Future · The American Who Waged a Tech War on China · A Containment Strategy for Venezuela · What Is Behind Vietnam’s Economic Success Story? · Russian Disinformation Is Growing in Germany · Russia Forming North Korean Battalion Amid Soldier Shortage: Report · How Vietnam Can Realize Its Semiconductor Ambitions

The U.S. Warns Israel That Aid to Gaza Must Increase (Michael Crowley, New York Times)

A copy of the letter carrying the warning indicates that Washington could suspend military aid if Israel does not comply. The news came on the heels of Israeli assurances to the U.S. that it would limit its expected retaliatory strike on Iran to military targets.

Trudeau’s Move Casts Light on the Reach of India’s Intelligence Agencies (Anupreeta Das, New York Times)

The Canadian prime minster’s accusation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh nationalist signifies a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

America v China: Who Controls Asia’s Internet? (Economist)

Amid an explosive data and AI boom the superpower contest hots up

Ukraine’s Sprawling Hybrid Warfare Could be the Middle East’s Future (Eugene Chausovsky, Foreign Policy)

Political and economic assaults are a growing part of conflict.

The American Who Waged a Tech War on China (Issie Lapowski, Wired)

China is racing to unseat the United States as the world’s technological superpower. Not if Jake Sullivan can help it.

Iran’s Nuclear Tipping Point (Carol E. B. Choksy and Jamsheed K. Choksy, Foreign Affairs)

Regional conflict has sharpened Tehran’s incentives to develop atomic weapons.

A Containment Strategy for Venezuela (Christopher Sabatini and Ryan C. Berg,Foreign Affairs)

To hasten a democratic transition, apply long-term pressure to the Maduro regime.

What Is Behind Vietnam’s Economic Success Story? (Tommy Walker, DW)

The World Bank has forecast that Vietnam will show the strongest growth of the emerging economies in Southeast Asia.

Russian Disinformation Is Growing in Germany (Janosch Delcker, DW)

Russia is flooding Germany with more disinformation than ever, officials warn. Analysts say this tactic is helping pro-Kremlin narratives increasingly seep into the country’s politics.

Russia Forming North Korean Battalion Amid Soldier Shortage: Report (Taejun Kang, RFA)

The US said, if true, the move would signal a ‘new level of desperation’ for President Putin.

How Vietnam Can Realize Its Semiconductor Ambitions (Ngoc Bach and Kenddrick Chan, The Diplomat)

Success will require the country to leverage its geo-economic strengths while navigating intensifying geopolitical tensions.