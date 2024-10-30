DEMOCRACY WATCH Preventing Election-Related Violence | The Billions of Ways to Influence an Election | Cybercriminals & the Election, and more

Published 30 October 2024

Autocracy and ‘Enemy from Within’ Are Thrust to Center of Campaign’s Final Days (Tyler Pager, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey, Washington Post)

Vice President Kamala Harris has a major rally planned on the Ellipse on Tuesday to highlight the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and Donald Trump’s approach to power.

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the Billions of Ways to Influence an Election (David Streitfeld, New York Times)

The world’s richest men have their own rocket fleets, their own media and their own schemes to succeed with Donald J. Trump.

Once Top Advisers to Trump, They Now Call Him ‘Liar,’ ‘Fascist’ and ‘Unfit’ (Michael D. Shear and June Kim, New York Times)

Many of those who served in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration — especially his generals, ambassadors and other national security officials — have since turned on Mr. Trump.

Democrats Ready Thousands of Lawyers for Final Days of Race (Mariah Timms and Jan Wolfe, Wall Street Journal)

Harris campaign’s legal teams meld law-firm partners with local specialists steeped in their states’ terrains.

On Elon Musk’s X, Republicans Go Viral as Democrats Disappear (Drew Harwell and Jeremy B. Merrill, Washinton Post)

A Washington Post analysis found that Republicans are posting more, getting followed more and going viral more now that the world’s richest Trump supporter is running the show.

Arizona’s Ballot Is So Long It Could Create Election Day Problems (Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Blair Guild, Washinton Post)

In a state plagued with deep distrust of elections, officials worry that the lengthy ballots will lead to long lines and inspire fresh disinformation.

How Civil Society Groups Are Quietly Working to Prevent Election-Related Violence (Odette Yousef, NPR)

As Election Day nears, uncertainty remains high over almost every aspect of the presidential race. In swing states, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris continue to poll closely. There have been two attempted assassinations against Trump. But many researchers and conflict mitigation practitioners are concerned that the possibility of political violence in the coming weeks and months may be more certain than it has in any recent election.

‘We’re a Fortress Now’: The Militarization of US Elections Is Here (David Gilbert, Wired)

From bulletproof glass, drones, and snipers to boulders blocking election offices, the US democratic system is bracing for violent attacks in 2024.

Cybercriminals Pose a Greater Threat of Disruptive US Election Hacks Than Russia or China (Lily Hy Newman and Dell Cameron, Wired)

A report distributed by the US Department of Homeland Security warned that financially motivated cybercriminals are more likely to attack US election infrastructure than state-backed hackers.