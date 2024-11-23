OUR PICKS Updating Undersea Telecommunications Cable Rules | Will Donald Trump Now Pardon the January 6th Rioters? | Russian Spies’ Unprecedented Hack, and more

U.S. Agency Votes to Launch Review, Update Undersea Telecommunications Cable Rules (Reuters / VOA News)

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to propose new rules governing undersea internet cables in the face of growing security concerns, as part of a review of regulations on the links that handle nearly all the world’s online traffic. The FCC voted 5-0 on proposed updates to address the national security concerns over the global network of more than 400 subsea cables that handle more than 98% of international internet traffic.

Feds Outline ‘Necessary Steps’ for Colorado River Agreement by 2026 (Associated Press / VOA News)

Federal water officials made public on Wednesday what they called “necessary steps” for seven states and multiple tribes that use Colorado River water and hydropower to meet an August 2026 deadline for deciding how to manage the waterway in the future.

Russian Spies Jumped from One Network to Another Via Wi-Fi in an Unprecedented Hack (Andy Greenberg, Wired)

In a first, Russia’s APT28 hacking group appears to have remotely breached the Wi-Fi of an espionage target by hijacking a laptop in another building across the street.

What Pete Hegseth’s Nomination Is Really About (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic)

Revenge on the military is just the start of it.

Donald Trump’s Most Dangerous Cabinet Pick (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

Pete Hegseth considers himself to be at war with basically everybody to Trump’s left, and it is by no means clear that he means war metaphorically.

Will Donald Trump Now Pardon the January 6th Rioters? (Economist)

He has the power to do so, but it would be another norm-smashing act.