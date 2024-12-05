WORLD ROUNDUP South Koreans Know What Dictatorship Looks Like | The Baltic Sea’s Bad Actors | China Now a Nuclear Threat to the West, and more

Published 4 December 2024

British Army Would Be Destroyed in Six Months If It Had to Fight Russia, Says Veterans Minister (Danielle Sheridan, The Telegraph)

Colonel Alistair Carns warns UK would not be able to sustain losses like those suffered by Kremlin’s forces in Ukraine.

Ireland Rejected the Far Right. The Election Conspiracy Theories Have Already Begun (David Gilbert, Wired)

Ireland’s far-right candidates expected to succeed on a wave of anti-immigrant rhetoric, but the people rejected them wholesale.

Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea Should Resign, or Be Impeached (Economist)

His coup attempt was foiled. But grave tests still remain for the country.

South Koreans Know What Dictatorship Looks Like (S. Nathan Park, Foreign Policy)

Public memory helped fuel the rapid fight to protect democracy.

The Baltic Sea’s Bad Actors (Elizabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

Russian and Chinese gray-zone aggression prove that dreams of a peaceful “NATO lake” were premature.

China Now a Nuclear Threat to the West, Warns Armed Forces Head (Danielle Sheridan, The Telegraph)

Era of post-Cold War stability is over, says defense chief after minister claims British Army would be destroyed in six months of full war.