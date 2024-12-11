OUR PICKS The Era of Supply Chain Spy Wars Is Here | Far-Right Militias Seek Role in Trump Deportation Plan | Internet’s Obsession with Luigi Mangione, and more

Published 11 December 2024

Far-Right Militias Seek Role in Trump Deportation Plan (Alan Feuer, New York Times)

The incoming administration said it would not rely on outside groups to carry out its plan to deport millions of immigrants, but militias have a long record of inserting themselves into patrolling the border.

China’s Mineral Export Ban Strikes at the US Defense Industrial Base (Gregory Wischer, Morgan Bazilian, and Jahara “Franky” Matisek, The Diplomat)

The U.S. defense industry could experience short-term mineral shortages and higher prices –not to mention the impact on the U.S. economy more broadly.

Why Democrats Got the Politics of Immigration So Wrong for So Long (RogéKarma, The Atlantic)

They spent more than a decade tacking left on the issue to win Latino votes. It may have cost them the White House—twice.

The Era of Supply Chain Spy Wars Is Here (Calder Walton and Kevin Quinlan, Foreign Policy)

How the United States can prepare for the new world of state-led sabotage.

The Internet’s Obsession with Luigi Mangione Signals a Major Shift (Angela Watercutter, Wired)

On Monday, police arrested Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old app developer, in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Online reaction to his apprehension reveals a new form of fandom.

Trump Wants Mass Deportations. He Will Need Jails and Sanctuary Cities to Help. (Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

Immigration experts say the Trump administration would need cooperation from local law enforcement to deport millions of people.

The “Ghost Gun” Linked to Luigi Mangione Shows Just How Far 3D-Printed Weapons Have Come (Andy Greenberg, Wired)

The design of the gun police say they found on the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer—the FMDA or “Free Men Don’t Ask”—was released by a libertarian group.