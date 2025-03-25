WORLD ROUNDUP How Europe Can Hurt Russia’s Economy | Chinese Hacking Is Becoming Bigger, Better and Stealthier | Trump’s Moves on Greenland Appear to Be Backfiring, and more

Published 25 March 2025

· For Europeans, Signal Chat Gives Unfiltered View of Trump Team’s Disdain · U.S. Officials Influenced by Russia, Says Zelensky · How Europe Can Hurt Russia’s Economy · Usha Vance and Mike Waltz Make “provocative” Visit to Greenland · Trump’s Moves on Greenland Appear to Be Backfiring · The Trump Slump Has Handed China a Golden Opportunity · Trump Is a Problem for Europe’s Most Important Hard-Right Leaders · Countries Update U.S. Travel Advisories in Response to Trump Policies · Chinese Hacking Is Becoming Bigger, Better and Stealthier · How Oct. 7 Changed Israel’s Security Doctrine

For Europeans, Signal Chat Gives Unfiltered View of Trump Team’s Disdain (Ellen Francis, Anthony Faiola and Kate Brady, Washington Post)

European officials saw the screenshots as more proof in private of what the Trump team has indicated in public: scorn for America’s traditional allies.

U.S. Officials Influenced by Russia, Says Zelensky (Joshua Thurston and Marc Bennetts, The Times)

The Ukrainian president said the White House believed President Putin’s claims over information from the CIA.

How Europe Can Hurt Russia’s Economy (Economist)

Even if America lifts sanctions, the old continent has its own weapons.

Usha Vance and Mike Waltz Make “provocative” Visit to Greenland (Oliver Moody and Joshua Thurston, The Times)

Mute Egede, the outgoing prime minister, has called the planned visit “very aggressive,” objecting in particular to the presence of the national security adviser.

Trump’s Moves on Greenland Appear to Be Backfiring (Jeffrey Gettleman and Maya Tekeli, New York Times)

The Greenlandic government is calling an upcoming visit by Trump officials “aggressive,” pushing the island further from the United States.

The Trump Slump Has Handed China a Golden Opportunity (Chris Price, The Telegraph)

Western investors are looking beyond the US as the Maga playbook rattles stock markets.

Trump Is a Problem for Europe’s Most Important Hard-Right Leaders (Economist)

His antics are causing headaches for Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen.

Countries Update U.S. Travel Advisories in Response to Trump Policies (Kelsey Ables, Washington Post)

Reports of detentions and deportations spurred Canada and nations in Europe to update advisories, which experts say may tarnish the United States’ image abroad.

Chinese Hacking Is Becoming Bigger, Better and Stealthier (Economist)

Experts say it is the main shift in the cyber-threat landscape in a decade.

How Oct. 7 Changed Israel’s Security Doctrine (Aaron David Miller and Lauren Morganbesser, Foreign Policy)

A more aggressive and unilateral approach leaves less room for diplomacy.