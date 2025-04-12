WORLD ROUNDUP Erdoğan’s Last Great Gamble | Tariffs Can’t Stop China’s Clean Energy from Winning the Future | Tactical Victories but Strategic Failure in the Red Sea, and more

Published 12 April 2025

· Removal of South Korean President Triggers Snap Election · Erdoğan’s Last Great Gamble · Tactical Victories but Strategic Failure in the Red Sea · Tariffs Can’t Stop China’s Clean Energy from Winning the Future · Trump’s Tariffs Are a Gift to Xi · Xi Jinping May Try to Woo the Victims of Donald Trump’s Tariffs · African Breakaway State Offers U.S. a Chance to Stick It to China

Removal of South Korean President Triggers Snap Election(Jenny Town and Joseph Wehmeyer, War on the Rocks)

South Korea’s biggest political crisis in decades isn’t over yet.

Erdoğan’s Last Great Gamble(Ryan Gingeras, War on the Rocks)

Turkey’s leader is playing for legacy, power, and regional dominance, but the price could be war, unrest, and a broken economy.

Tactical Victories but Strategic Failure in the Red Sea(Joshua Tallis and Kerry Anderson, War on the Rocks)

What is the real reason why shipping in the Red Sea has failed to return to pre-conflict levels? The answer has little to do with bombs and drones, but rather insurance, demand, and geopolitics.

Tariffs Can’t Stop China’s Clean Energy from Winning the Future (Jonas Nahm and Jeremy Wallace, Foreign Policy)

Washington needs to recognize Chinese strengths, not rail against them.

Trump’s Tariffs Are a Gift to Xi (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

Despite the steep tax on China, the U.S.-led economic roller coaster could work out in Beijing’s favor.

Xi Jinping May Try to Woo the Victims of Donald Trump’s Tariffs (Economist)

America’s chaos is a chance for China to wield influence in the region.

African Breakaway State Offers U.S. a Chance to Stick It to China (Abdi Latif Dahir, New York Times)

After years of building relationships with congressional Republicans and conservative think tanks, officials in Somaliland believe President Trump will grant their ultimate wish: statehood.