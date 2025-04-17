R&D MIT Lincoln Laboratory Is a Workhorse for National Security

By Kylie Foy

Published 17 April 2025

The US Air Force and MIT renew contract for operating the federally funded R&D center, a long-standing asset for defense innovation and prototyping.

In 1949, the U.S. Air Force called upon MIT with an urgent need. Soviet aircraft carrying atomic bombs were capable of reaching the U.S. homeland, and the nation was defenseless. A dedicated center — MIT Lincoln Laboratory — was established. The brightest minds from MIT came together in service to the nation, making scientific and engineering leaps to prototype the first real-time air defense system. The commercial sector and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) then produced and deployed the system, called SAGE, continent-wide.

The SAGE story still describes MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s approach to national security innovation today. The laboratory works with DoD agencies to identify challenging national security gaps, determines if technology can contribute to a solution, and then executes an R&D program to advance critical technologies. The principal products of these programs are advanced technology prototypes, which are often rapidly fabricated and demonstrated through test and evaluation.

Throughout this process, the laboratory closely coordinates with the DoD and other federal agency sponsors, and then transfers the technology in many forms to industry for manufacturing at scale to meet national needs. For nearly 75 years, these technologies have saved lives, responded to emergencies, fueled the nation’s economy, and impacted the daily life of Americans and our allies.

“Lincoln Laboratory accelerates the pace of national security technology development, in partnership with the government, private industry, and the broader national security ecosystem,” says Melissa Choi, director of MIT Lincoln Laboratory. “We integrate high-performance teams with advanced facilities and the best technology available to bring novel prototypes to life, providing lasting benefits to the United States.”

The Air Force and MIT recently renewed their contract for the continued operation of Lincoln Laboratory. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center Strategic Services Division on Hanscom Air Force Base for a term of five years, with an option for an additional five years. Since Lincoln Laboratory’s founding, MIT has operated the laboratory in the national interest for no fee and strictly on a cost-reimbursement basis. The contract award is indicative of the DoD’s continuing recognition of the long-term value of, and necessity for, cutting-edge R&D in service of national security.

Critical Contributions to National Security

MIT Lincoln Laboratory is the DoD’s largest federally funded research and development center R&D laboratory. Sponsored by the under secretary of defense for research and engineering, it contributes to a broad range of national security missions and domains.