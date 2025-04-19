NEW SYRIA The New Syrian Government’s Fight Against the Islamic State, Hezbollah, and Captagon

By Aaron Y. Zelin

Published 19 April 2025

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s background as a former branch of ISIS and al-Qa`ida has raised concerns about its trustworthiness regarding the interests of the U.S. and its allies. But the group’s record is reassuring: The largest threats to outside countries in Syria remain the Islamic State, remnant Hezbollah networks, and the criminal captagon trade. When Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was controlling territory in northwest Syria for seven years prior to the fall of the regime, it actually took those challenges on, and has continued to do so since it took over most of Syria on 8 December 2024.

Ever since Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, there have been a number of security concerns related to Syria. In particular, the future of the Islamic State threat, remnants of the Iranian proxy network, especially Hezbollah and weapons smuggling, and what happens to the former regime-linked captagon drug trade now that it is gone. On all fronts, there have been sustained and serious efforts by the new government in Damascus to address all of these challenges. This is a welcome dynamic and one that not only benefits Syria locally, but also the interests of the United States and other Western countries, especially relating to the threat posed by the Islamic State, but also helpful to Israel vis-a-vis Hezbollah, and Syria’s neighboring states including Jordan and Saudi Arabia when it comes to the captagon criminal enterprise.