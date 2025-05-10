WORLD ROUNDUP Would Vladimir Putin Attack NATO? | This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally | Germany’s New Government Wants to Be a Foreign Policy Power, and more

Published 10 May 2025

· India and Pakistan Agree to Cease-Fire but Clashes Persist · Germany’s New Government Wants to Be a Foreign Policy Power · Would Vladimir Putin Attack NATO? · JD Vance Says Russia Has Asked for Territory It Hasn’t Won · Trump’s Russia-Ukraine Deal Will Be Null and Void · Xi Jinping Tries to Press China’s Advantage in South America · Israel’s Radical New Course in Gaza · Israel Is Ready to Embrace Europe’s Far Right · This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally

India and Pakistan Agree to Cease-Fire but Clashes Persist (New York Times)

The truce came after several days of the countries’ most expansive fighting in decades. One Indian official said the country would “deal strongly” with any violations.

Germany’s New Government Wants to Be a Foreign Policy Power (Gabriele Abels, The Conversation)

When the CDU/CSU and the SPD sealed their coalition agreement to form the next German government, the would-be chancellor Friedrich Merz proudly announced: “Germany is back on track”. Against a backdrop of considerable geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges, the partners wanted to send clear signal not only to the German public, but also to the European and international partners. After three years of intense government infighting, a new, stable administration was in charge in Germany.

Would Vladimir Putin Attack NATO? (Economist)

Russia is building up its forces, causing fear in its neighbors.

JD Vance Says Russia Has Asked for Territory It Hasn’t Won (Gregory Svirnovskiy, Politico)

‘We knew that the Russians’ first offer would be too much,’ he said of the demands on Ukraine.

Trump’s Russia-Ukraine Deal Will Be Null and Void (Duncan B. Hollis, Foreign Policy)

International law nullifies any treaty coerced by force—like Moscow has deployed since 2014.

Xi Jinping Tries to Press China’s Advantage in South America (Economist)

New polling suggests locals are warming to China.

Israel’s Radical New Course in Gaza (Economist)

A deeply flawed plan to fight Hamas and feed Gazans.

Israel Is Ready to Embrace Europe’s Far Right (Giovanni Legorano, Foreign Policy)

European populism’s long tradition of antisemitism isn’t disqualifying for the Israeli government.

This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally (Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times)

I have no doubt that, generally speaking, the Israeli people continue to see themselves as steadfast allies of the American people — and vice versa. But this ultranationalist, messianic Israeli government is not America’s ally. Because this is the first government in Israel’s history whose priority is not peace with more of its Arab neighbors and the benefits that greater security and coexistence would bring. Its priority is the annexation of the West Bank, the expulsion of the Palestinians of Gaza and the re-establishment there of Israeli settlements.

The notion that Israel has a government that is no longer behaving as an American ally, and should not be considered as such, is a shocking and bitter pill for Israel’s friends in Washington to swallow — but swallow it they must.