PUBLIC HEALTH Mass Layoffs, Sweeping Funding Cuts Threaten U.S. Public Health

Published 8 May 2025

The first 100 days of the Trump administration saw more than 20,000 jobs in the public health field terminated and billions of dollars in funding axed. The proposed 2026 budged calls for additional cuts of $40 billion to HHS budget.

Pandora Report writes:

The first 100 days of this administration have proven detrimental to public health. More than 20,000 jobs in the field were terminated, billions of dollars in funding has been axed or threatened, the administration’s draft budget proposal is setting the stage for a potential $40 billion funding cut to HHS, and even drinking water fluoridation is in jeopardy. The turmoil is already weakening public trust in relevant organizations. Polling from Harvard’s T.H. Chan SPH and the de Beaumont Foundation found 44% of US adults sampled have indicated new leadership in charge of federal public health agencies will make them trust health recommendations from those agencies less than they previously did.

This article is published courtesy of the Pandora Report.

