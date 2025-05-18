WORLD ROUNDUP – 10-17 MAY 2025 Beijing’s Changing Invasion Calculus | Latin American Economies Look to China as U.S. Slashes Aid | Germany’s New Government Wants to Be a Foreign Policy Power | China and Russia Are Deploying Powerful New Weapons: Ideas, and more

Published 18 May 2025

CHINA WATCH · Apple Used China to Make a Profit. What China Got in Return Is Scarier. · Beijing’s Changing Invasion Calculus · A Taipei Airlift: Lessons from Berlin · Political Discourse, Debate, and Decisionmaking in the Chinese Communist Party · How the U.S. is Pushing the EU Closer to China · An $8.4 Billion Chinese Hub for Crypto Crime Is Incorporated in Colorado · Chinese Weapons Gave Pakistan a New Edge Against India · Latin American Economies Look to China as U.S. Slashes Aid MIDDLE EAST · The Long Shadow of Syria’s Chemical Weapons · Could Iran’s Bavar-373 Air Defense System Take Down an F-35? · The Threat of Inaction in Response to Violations of International Law: A Syrian Case Study · Israeli Attacks on Syria Risk Destabilizing Jordan THE LONG VIEW · China and Russia Are Deploying Powerful New Weapons: Ideas · Europeans Have Realized Their Error · How to Eliminate a Nation: Russia’s Crime of Extermination in Ukraine · Why This India-Pakistan Conflict Is Different · Nigeria Has More People without Electricity Than Any Other Country MORE PICKS · Germany’s New Government Wants to Be a Foreign Policy Power · Would Vladimir Putin Attack NATO? · JD Vance Says Russia Has Asked for Territory It Hasn’t Won · Trump’s Russia-Ukraine Deal Will Be Null and Void · What Putin Wants—and How Europe Should Thwart Him · Nigeria Has More People without Electricity Than Any Other Country · A Tale of Four Fighter Jets · Reshaping Turkish Politics: Erdogan’s Bet on a Kurdish Opposition? · What Is the Risk of a Conflict Spiral Between India and Pakistan? · Trump’s Russia Strategy Is All Carrots, No Stick · U.S. Pushes Nations Facing Tariffs to Approve Musk’s Starlink, Cables Show

CHINA WATCH

Apple Used China to Make a Profit. What China Got in Return Is Scarier. (Hannah Beech, New York Times)

In “Apple in China,” Patrick McGee argues that by training an army of manufacturers in a “ruthless authoritarian state,” the company has created an existential vulnerability for the entire world.

Beijing’s Changing Invasion Calculus (Evan Braden Montgomery and Toshi Yoshihara, Lawfare)

China might use its expanding coercive toolkit to put Taiwan in its crosshairs.

A Taipei Airlift: Lessons from Berlin (Reid Yankowski and Robert Wes, War on the Rocks)

China’s 2024 Joint Sword exercises, and more recent Strait Thunder-2025A exercise, awakened the public psyche to the reality that the People’s Liberation Army is not just training, but rehearsing to blockade Taiwan. Such a blockade would involve halting traffic in and out of Taiwan and disrupting information flows to and from the outside world. This would isolate the nation and set the conditions for a subsequent invasion.

In terms of maritime forces, a blockade would almost certainly consist of China’s navy, coast guard, and maritime militia. These forces would likely seek to close the Taiwan Strait and adjacent channels with the goal of diverting civilian ships enroute to Taiwan.

To disrupt Taiwan’s airspace, Notices to Airmen would likely be issued warning of serious consequences, resulting in civilian aircraft bypassing Taiwan and the strait region. China’s air force and naval aviation forces would be primarily responsible for interdicting aircraft that attempt to approach or depart Taiwan. Additionally, China would certainly attempt an information blockade, which would control and restricting access to information in a designated area. These activities would likely include cutting undersea cables to Taiwan, launching cyberattacks on civilian and military infrastructure, disrupting local media, and jamming communications networks.

While Taiwan has spent years preparing for this eventuality and can make tough decisions to protect its population, food and fuel would quickly become scarce. Under these trying conditions, its citizens would be subject to more intense Chinese Communist Party psychological pressure campaigns designed to compel Taipei’s surrender. (Cont.)