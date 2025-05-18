OUR PICKS Brain Drain: Thousands of Experts to Flee Government | Federal Courts’ Emerging Bottom Line: Due Process Rights for Immigrants | The Neo-Anti-Vaxxers Are in Power Now, and more

Published 17 May 2025

· Trump’s Actions Are Pushing Thousands of Experts to Flee Government · The Neo-Anti-Vaxxers Are in Power Now · Federal Courts’ Emerging Bottom Line: Due Process Rights for Immigrants · With Comey Questioning, the Trump Administration Again Targets Speech · Trump Administration Strikes Deal to Allow Sales of Rapid-Fire Gun Modification

Trump’s Actions Are Pushing Thousands of Experts to Flee Government (Hannah Natanson, Dan Diamond, Rachel Siegel, Jacob Bogage and Ian Duncan, Washington Post)

The U.S. DOGE Service’s push for early retirement and deferred resignation is leading to a federal brain drain, longtime staffers fear.

The Neo-Anti-Vaxxers Are in Power Now (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

A new cadre of officials might deal in evidence more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does, but they still question the worth of vaccines.

Federal Courts’ Emerging Bottom Line: Due Process Rights for Immigrants (Alan Feuer and Abbie VanSickle, New York Times)

The Trump administration’s aggressive push to deport migrants has run up against resistance from the judiciary.

With Comey Questioning, the Trump Administration Again Targets Speech (Mark Berman, Patrick Marley and Perry Stein, Washington Post)

Since January, federal officials have repeatedly sought to punish opponents for activity traditionally protected by the First Amendment.

Trump Administration Strikes Deal to Allow Sales of Rapid-Fire Gun Modification (Arelis R. Hernández, Washington Post)

The settlement allows further sales of a trigger device that enables semiautomatic weapons to fire more rounds in less time.