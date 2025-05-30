WORLD ROUNDUP Poland’s Choice: Democratic Promise vs Pull of Authoritarian Politics | Israel More Fearful of Trump Nuke Deal Than Obama’s | Germany Set to Replace ‘Unreliable’ U.S. as Guarantor of European Security, and more

Published 30 May 2025

· In Poland’s Golden Hour, a Looming Threat to Europe’s Unity · Why Israel Is Even More Fearful of Trump Nuke Deal Than Obama’s · Why Have So few Atrocities Ever Been Recognized as Genocide? · Germany Steps Up to Replace ‘Unreliable’ U.S. as Guarantor of European Security · Nayib Bukele Is Devolving from Tech-savvy Reformer to Autocrat · Xi Jinping’s Plan to Overtake America in AI · The Two Extremists Driving Israel’s Policy · Migrant Return Hubs Could Be Hijacked by Russian Spie · Violent Extremist Disinformation: Insights from Nigeria and Beyond · Netanyahu Intervened and Blocked Shin Bet Investigations Against Jewish Terrorism · AFRICOM Asks for Help Deterring Terrorism, After Trump Pulls Aid to Allied Countries

In Poland’s Golden Hour, a Looming Threat to Europe’s Unity (Lee Hockstader, Washington Post)

A nation is torn between its democratic promise and the pull of authoritarian politics.

Why Israel Is Even More Fearful of Trump Nuke Deal Than Obama’s (Yonah Jeremy Bob, Jerusalem Post)

If there is a nuclear deal, the latest leaks are starting to fill in the blanks. US President Donald Trump will get to say – correctly – that he got more from Iran in his nuclear deal than former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. This would be true in at least two potential areas: having American nuclear inspectors in Iranian nuclear facilities and not just IAEA inspectors who are not American, as well as a complete pause in enriching uranium, even at low levels, for a symbolic time period of possibly around a year. And yet The Jerusalem Post understands that top Israeli officials are far more fearful of the potential Trump nuclear deal with Iran than they were even of the 2015 JCPOA deal, which most of them did view as highly flawed.

Why Have So few Atrocities Ever Been Recognized as Genocide? (James Sweeney, The Conversation)

An intense argument is raging over whether what has been happening in Gaza since October 2023 is an act of genocide. It is the subject of a case being heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which South Africa has accused Israel of committing acts of genocide. The case began in December 2023 but the ICJ has yet to reach a judgment.

The reason the issue is so controversial is that the word “genocide” holds so much power. To be accused of it is to be accused of what is considered in international law to be the “crime of crimes”. International law holds that not only should states not commit genocide, they must also prevent and punish it in their own criminal law. Some commentators would even argue that the use of armed force to stop genocide is acceptable.

Yet the legal definition of genocide is much narrower than is generally understood. That’s why so few events have ever been labelled as genocide as a matter of law. Looking at some of them might help to shed some light on the Gaza controversy.