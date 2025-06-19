TRUTH DECAY Most Americans Believe Misinformation Is a Problem — Federal Research Cuts Will Only Make the Problem Worse

By H. Colleen Sinclair

Published 19 June 2025

Research on misinformation and disinformation has become the latest casualty of the Trump administration’s restructuring of federal research priorities. Following Trump’s executive orde, the National Science Foundation canceled hundreds of grants that supported research on misinformation and disinformation. But Trump’s executive order, instead of providing protections, will likely weaken Americans’ defenses against misinformation and disinformation, whether generated at home or by foreign actors.

Misinformation refers to misleading narratives shared by people unaware that content is false. Disinformation is deliberately generated and shared misleading content, when the sharer knows the narrative is suspect.

The overwhelming majority of Americans – 95% – believe misinformation’s misleading narratives are a problem.

Americans also believe that consumers, the government and social media companies need to do something about it. Defunding research on misinformation and disinformation is, thus, the opposite of what Americans want. Without research, the ability to combat misleading narratives will be impaired.

The Attack on Misleading Narrative Research

Trump’s executive order claims that the Biden administration used research on misleading narratives to limit social media companies’ free speech.

The Supreme Court had already rejected this claim in a 2024 case.

Still, Trump and GOP politicians continue to demand disinformation researchers defend themselves, including in the March 2025 “censorship industrial complex” hearings, which explored alleged government censorship under the Biden administration.

The U.S. State Department, additionally, is soliciting all communications between government offices and disinformation researchers for evidence of censorship.

Trump’s executive order to “restore free speech,” the hearings and the State Department decision all imply that those conducting misleading narrative research are enemies of the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech.

These actions have already led to significant problems – death threats and harassment included – for disinformation researchers, particularly women.

So let’s tackle what research on misinformation and disinformation is and isn’t.

Misleading Content

Misinformation and disinformation researchers examine the sources of misleading content. They also study the spread of that content. And they investigate ways to reduce its harmful impacts.

For instance, as a social psychologist who studies disinformation and misinformation, I examine the nature of misleading content. I study and then share information about the manipulation tactics used by people who spread disinformation to influence others. My aim is to better inform the public about how to protect themselves from deception.

Sharing this information is free speech, not barring free speech.

Yet, some think this research leads to censorship when platforms choose to use the knowledge to label or remove suspect content or ban its primary spreaders. That’s what U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan argued in launching investigations in 2023 into disinformation research.