WORLD ROUNDUP Leashing Chinese AI Needs Smart Chip Controls | Israel Is at a Strategic Dead End | How the Atomic Bombs Reshaped the World, and more

Published 4 August 2025

· Experts React: Starvation in Gaza · Israel’s Last Chance · Leashing Chinese AI Needs Smart Chip Controls · Europe Has a France Problem · How the Atomic Bombs Reshaped the World · Nuclear Terrorists Wear Suits: How Iran Could Build a Nuclear Weapon without State Approval · Cartel Members Fought in Ukraine to Learn FPV Drone Skills: Report · Israel Is at a Strategic Dead End

Experts React: Starvation in Gaza (CSIS)

How did Gaza descend into mass starvation and what is the path out?

Israel’s Last Chance (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)

Flooding Gaza with food is the only way out of a crisis largely created by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

Leashing Chinese AI Needs Smart Chip Controls (Kyle Chan and Ray Wang, Foreign Policy)

Firms don’t want Huawei’s domestically produced alternatives—but might have no choice.

Europe Has a France Problem (Eoin Drea, Foreign Policy)

Paris thinks it has found a way to remake the European Union in its own image.

How the Atomic Bombs Reshaped the World (Chloe Hadavas, Foreign Policy)

Eighty years on, what has the world learned from Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Nuclear Terrorists Wear Suits: How Iran Could Build a Nuclear Weapon without State Approval (Matt Caplan and Vesal Razavimaleki, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

A nuclear terrorist does not match the profile of a suicide bomber or spree gunman. It’s not someone building a nuclear weapon in a cave from a box of scraps. A nuclear terrorist, rather, could be hiding in plain sight in a mid-tier government post.

Such a person could be active in Iran, right now, motivated to build an improvised nuclear weapon after an opportunity to steal weapon-usable uranium—enriched at 60 percent uranium 235—has just presented itself. This person could be emboldened by the absence of IAEA inspectors overseeing Iran’s known stockpile of fissile material.

Despite popular confusion about the nature of critical masses and what level of enrichment can be used for a weapon, a technical companion shows that as little as 40 kilograms of 60-percent-enriched uranium, representing only 10 percent of Iran’s stockpile, could be used to build a crude gun-type weapon like the “Little Boy” bomb that destroyed Hiroshima with an explosive yield of several kilotons. Such a weapon requires no further enrichment, greatly simplifying and fast-tracking construction.

The question, therefore, is not whether Iran can achieve its nuclear ambitions, but whether and how these can be realized by nuclear terrorists without state approval.

Cartel Members Fought in Ukraine to Learn FPV Drone Skills: Report (Howard Altman, TWZ)

Obtaining hands-on experience in how to employ FPV drones as weapons in Ukraine could radically speed up the learning curve for Mexican cartels.

Israel Is at a Strategic Dead End (Shai Feldman, National Interest)

The only way around Hamas is to offer a plan for temporary joint-Arab governance of the Gaza Strip under a revitalized Palestinian Authority.