EUROPEAN DEFENSE Europe Is Significantly Boosting Its Defense Spending. Can the Continent Become a Military Superpower?

By Tanner Stening

Published 4 August 2025

Military spending across the European Union is ramping up in what observers have noted is a significant and “extraordinary” pivot from the comparatively placid postwar decades. Mai’a Cross thinks Europe’s shift toward an “era of rearmament” will be in its long-term interest.

As part of the ReArm Europe plan, EU member states hope to mobilize up to 800 billion euros. In June, NATO leaders agreed to increase defense spending up to 5% of each country’s gross domestic product by 2035.

What accounts for this change in posture? European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that the continent has entered an “era of rearmament,” a collective measure meant to check Russian aggression and compensate for a break in relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

The money from the plan would be put toward investments in defense capabilities, such as air and missile defense, artillery systems, missiles and ammunition drones and anti-drone systems, according to von der Leyen.

Mai’a Cross, dean’s professor of political science, international affairs and diplomacy at Northeastern University, thinks the shift will be in Europe’s long-term interest. We spoke with her about related developments.

Her comments have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What do you make of Europe — and the EU’s — change in military posture?

It goes without saying that this ramp-up is huge for Europe. It’s always been a struggle reaching that 2% mark, and then to watch at the most recent NATO summit every nation with the exception of Spain promise 5% — it’s just astounding.

In a way these promises — mainly to placate Trump — are a sort of superficial veneer over what’s really happening beneath, because ultimately the amount you spend is not a direct indication of your capabilities, particularly as reflected as a percentage (GDP can fluctuate).

The larger point to all of this is that the encouragement for EU member states to spend jointly is huge. Almost all of the money is tied toward getting Europe to spend better — not just more. And that has been a known goal, and a source of concern contributing to a capabilities gap for quite a while. That is, EU members tend to duplicate their efforts; they tend to not be fully interoperable; and they tend to not be as efficient in spending as they could be.