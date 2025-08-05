WMD To Better Detect Chemical Weapons, Materials Scientists Are Exploring New Technologies

By Olamilekan Joseph Ibukun

Published 5 August 2025

Chemical warfare is one of the most devastating forms of conflict. It leverages toxic chemicals to disable, harm or kill without any physical confrontation. Across various conflicts, it has caused tens of thousands of deaths and affected over a million people through injury and long-term health consequences.

Mustard gas is a class of chemical that isn’t a gas at room temperature – it’s a yellow-brown oily liquid that can vaporize into a toxic mist. Viktor Meyer refined the synthesis of mustard into a more stable form. Mustard gas gained international notoriety during World War I and has been used as a weapon many times.

It is nearly impossible to guarantee that mustard gas will never be used in the future, so the best way to prepare for the possibility is to develop a very easy way to detect it in the field.

My colleagues and I, who are chemists and materials science researchers, are keen on developing a rapid, easy and reliable way to detect toxic chemicals in the environment. But doing so will require overcoming several technological challenges.

Effects on Human Health and Communities

Mustard gas damages the body at the cellular level. When it comes into contact with the skin or eyes or is inhaled, it dissolves easily in fats and tissues and quickly penetrates the body. Once inside the body, it changes into a highly reactive form that attaches to and damages DNA, proteins and other essential parts of cells. Once it reacts with DNA, the damage can’t be undone – it may stop cells from functioning properly and kill them.

Mustard gas exposure can trigger large, fluid-filled blisters on the skin. It can also severely irritate the eyes, leading to redness, swelling and even permanent blindness. When inhaled, it burns the lining of the airways, leading to coughing, difficulty breathing and long-term lung damage. Symptoms often don’t appear for several hours, which delays treatment.

Even small exposures can cause serious health problems. Over time, it can weaken the immune system and has been linked to an increased risk of cancers due to its effects on DNA.

The effect of just one-time exposure carries down to the next generation. For example, studies have reported physical abnormalities and disorders in the children of men who were exposed to mustard gas, while some of the men became infertile.

The best way to prevent serious health problems is to detect mustard gas early and keep people away from it.

Detecting Mustard Gas Early

The current