WORLD ROUNDUP The Three Dramatic Consequences of Israel’s Attack on Iran | Why Russia Is Still a Little Skeptical About BRICS Expansion | South Korea’s New President Wants Flexible Diplomacy, and more

Published 19 June 2025

· The Three Dramatic Consequences of Israel’s Attack on Iran · An Islamic Republic with Its Back Against the Wall · China Unleashes Hackers Against Its Friend Russia, Seeking War Secrets · Quietly, Pakistan Wages a Deadly Drone Campaign Inside Its Own Borders · How Tiny Israel Brought Iran to Its Knees · Israel’s Long Road to Regional Dominance · Intelligence Window Might Have Been a Factor in Timing of Israeli Attack on Iran · South Korea’s New President Wants Flexible Diplomacy · Why Russia Is Still a Little Skeptical About BRICS Expansion · How China’s Navy Just Got Closer to Its 2035 Naval Plan

The Three Dramatic Consequences of Israel’s Attack on Iran (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

Great battles, won or lost, change the entire course of events.

An Islamic Republic with Its Back Against the Wall (Roger Cohen, New York Times)

The Iranian regime finds itself in its most difficult position 46 years after the revolution that brought it to power. But does it mean the end?

China Unleashes Hackers Against Its Friend Russia, Seeking War Secrets (Megha Rajagopalan, New York Times)

Since the war in Ukraine began, analysts have monitored a series of intrusions aimed at stealing information about weaponry and warfighting.

Quietly, Pakistan Wages a Deadly Drone Campaign Inside Its Own Borders (Zia ur-Rehman, New York Times)

As it strikes militants, the country’s security services are adopting a tactic that Pakistan once criticized the United States for using.

How Tiny Israel Brought Iran to Its Knees (Adrian Blomfield, The Telegraph)

Tehran is not beaten yet but the mullahs have rarely looked weaker.

Israel’s Long Road to Regional Dominance (Michael Hirsh, Foreign Policy)

First it humiliated the Arabs, then the Iranians—but Israel still needs Trump.

Intelligence Window Might Have Been a Factor in Timing of Israeli Attack on Iran (Daniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

Strategic concerns and domestic politics also played a role.

South Korea’s New President Wants Flexible Diplomacy (Michelle Kim, Foreign Policy)

Lee Jae-myung is trying to avoid the ideological fixations of his predecessors.

Why Russia Is Still a Little Skeptical About BRICS Expansion (Mark N. Katz, National Interest)

While Putin sees BRICS expansion as a tool to counter Western influence, internal disagreements and differing group goals limit its effectiveness as a unified anti-Western alliance.

How China’s Navy Just Got Closer to Its 2035 Naval Plan (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

The construction of China’s “Type 003” aircraft carrier puts Beijing on track to have six carriers by 2035—giving it the strength to go toe-to-toe with the US Navy.