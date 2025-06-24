INNOVATION MIx Helps Innovators Tackle Challenges in National Security

By Zach Winn

Published 24 June 2025

Startups and government defense agencies have historically seemed like polar opposites. Startups thrive on speed and risk, while defense agencies are more cautious. Over the past few years, however, things have changed. Many startups are eager to work with these organizations, which are always looking for innovative solutions to their hardest problems.

To help bridge that gap while advancing research along the way, MIT Lecturer Gene Keselman launched MIT’s Mission Innovation X (MIx) along with Sertac Karaman, a professor in the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and Fiona Murray, the William Porter Professor of Entrepreneurship at the MIT Sloan School of Management. MIx develops educational programming, supports research at MIT, and facilitates connections among government organizations, startups, and researchers.

“Startups know how to commercialize their tech, but they don’t necessarily know how to work with the government, and especially how to understand the needs of defense customers,” explains MIx Senior Program Manager Keenan Blatt. “There are a lot of different challenges when it comes to engaging with defense, not only from a procurement cycle and timeline perspective, but also from a culture perspective.”

MIx’s work helps innovators secure crucial early funding while giving defense agencies access to cutting-edge technologies, boosting America’s security capabilities in the process. Through the work, MIx has also become a thought leader in the emerging “dual-use” space, in which researchers and founders make strategic choices to advance technologies that have both civilian and defense applications.

Gene Keselman, the executive director of MIx as well as managing director of MIT’s venture studio Proto Ventures and a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, believes MIT is uniquely positioned to deliver on MIx’s mission.

“It’s not a coincidence MIx is happening at MIT,” says Keselman, adding that supporting national security “is part of MIT’s ethos.”

A History of Service

MIx’s work has deep roots at the Institute.

“MIT has worked with the Department of Defense since at least since the 1940s, but really going back to its founding years,” says Karaman, who is also the director of MIT’s Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS), a research group with its own long history of working with the government.