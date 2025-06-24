AVIATION SAFETY New Technology is Keeping the Skies Safe

Published 24 June 2025

DHS S&T Baggage, Cargo, and People Screening (BCP) Program develops state-of-the-art screening solutions to help secure airspace, communities, and borders

When you pass through an airport checkpoint, there is a lot more to air security than meets the eye. In addition to technology that screens you, security staff are screening the cargo under your seat and under the plane, and conducting explosive trace detection screening if an alarm is triggered. All these technologies and procedures not only secure our skies, but are being expanded to protect our streets and borders as well.

Transporation Security Administration (TSA) screened 904 million passengers, 2.5 billion carry-on items, and 500 million checked bags in 2024, and these numbers are expected to increase. Air cargo is also screened and transported on nearly all commercial flights, contributing a whopping 35 percent to global trade. Overall, air carrier revenue and airport businesses generate hundreds of billions of dollars of economic activity for the U.S. every year.

“Air travel is high stakes when it comes to both safety and the economy,” said Screening at Speed Program Manager Dr. John Fortune. “Disruptions can result in significant human and economic consequences. As security threats continue to evolve and become more difficult to detect, new systems and processes will need to more accurately and efficiently screen people and cargo to help TSA stay ahead of emerging threats.”

S&T’s BCP Program collaborates with government, industry, and academic partners to develop new technologies, processes, and training to meet changing detection and security requirements, while investing in their application elsewhere—including at our borders, ports-of-entry, and large-scale national security events. The Program does this by investing in solutions through four project areas: Air Cargo Screening, Checked Baggage Technology Development, Next Generation Explosives Trace Detection, and Screening at Speed.

Air Cargo Screening

Federal mandates necessitate that all air cargo must be screened for explosives to ensure passenger safety and protect economic interests.

The Air Cargo Screening Project is developing next-generation screening technologies designed to scan full-size cargo skids for explosives without having to open or unpack them. While these are being designed for TSA use, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has also indicated interest in using these cargo scanners for non-invasive screening of incoming cargo at our borders. With appropriate software and algorithm updates, these scanners can potentially be used for detecting fentanyl and other opioids to keep our streets safe as well.

Checked Baggage Technology Development

Federal law requires that all checked bags be screened, leading to more than 1.5 million bags being screened every day.