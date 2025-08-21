The US Is Losing the Plot on India | Africa Is Buying a Record Number of Chinese Solar Panels | Why Steve Witkoff Is Trump’s Master of Disaster, and more

Published 21 August 2025

· Who Will America’s President Listen to Next on Ukraine? · Why Steve Witkoff Is Trump’s Master of Disaster · Africa Is Buying a Record Number of Chinese Solar Panels · Trump Is Inching Toward a Major Strategic Blunder in Myanmar · The US Is Losing the Plot on India · South Korea’s Biggest National Security Threat: Low Birthrates

Who Will America’s President Listen to Next on Ukraine? (Economist)

The problem with Donald Trump’s fast-moving, unpredictable diplomacy

Why Steve Witkoff Is Trump’s Master of Disaster (Christian Caryl,Foreign Policy)

The helpless envoy embodies everything that is dysfunctional about current U.S. foreign policy.

Africa Is Buying a Record Number of Chinese Solar Panels (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

Energy-starved countries on the continent have reluctantly turned to coal and gas for decades. Cheap Chinese solar panels are now finally changing the calculus.

Trump Is Inching Toward a Major Strategic Blunder in Myanmar (Derek Grossman, Foreign Policy)

Washington appears poised to reach out to the military junta as part of its obsession with critical minerals.

The US Is Losing the Plot on India (Bill Drexel, National Interest)

Secondary issues risk derailing the United States’ approach to India and its opportunity to counterbalance Chinese power in Asia.

South Korea’s Biggest National Security Threat: Low Birthrates (Peter Suciu,National Interest)

Seoul’s low fertility rate poses a national security threat, as the South Korean armed forces are struggling to meet recruitment targets.