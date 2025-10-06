OUR PICKS Trump Threatens to Bypass Courts and Deploy Troops | Europe’s Data Broker Problem Threatens U.S. National Security | There’s No Epidemic of Political Violence, and more

Published 6 October 2025

Trump Threatens to Use Emergency Powers to Bypass Courts and Deploy Troops (Julie Bosman, Shawn Hubler, Anna Griffin, and Eric Schmitt, New York Times)

The president said he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act to send National Guard units to Chicago and Portland, Ore., over local objections. Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois called the mobilization “an unconstitutional invasion.”

What a Chicago Immigration Raid Says About Trumpism (Economist)

The worst ICE excesses seem designed to produce video content.

As Money Rushed In, ICE’s Rapid Expansion Stalled Out (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Immigration arrests have declined and jail overcrowding is worse despite billions in new funds.

There’s No Epidemic of Political Violence, but Government Overreach Is a Real Threat (Alex Nowrasteh, Houston Chronicle / CATO)

Despite tragic killings of Charlie Kirk and at an ICE facility in Dallas, the statistical reality points to a safer nation.

Europe’s Data Broker Problem Threatens U.S. National Security (Justin Sherman, Lawfare)

Data brokerage in Europe is putting U.S. service members and personnel at risk. The U.S. is waiting on Europe to step in.

Stephen Miller Is Going for Broke (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

The White House aide equates opposition to Trump’s agenda with terrorism—and pushes for the use of state power to suppress it.

At a Conspiracy Conference in Rural Ireland, Charlie Kirk Was the Star (David Gilbert, Wired)

The increasingly tight links between far-right groups in the US and Europe were on full display at the Rebels Across the Pond conference in Ireland.