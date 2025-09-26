POLITICAL VIOLENCE Protecting the Public from the Risk of Political Violence

By John S. Hollywood

Published 26 September 2025

The nation’s strength lies in its ability to confront political violence not with despair, but with resolve and unity. Americans overwhelmingly reject political violence by a ratio of millions to one. Remaining vigilant, supporting one another, and refusing to succumb to online rage and despair can ensure that acts of violence do not define America’s future.

The attack on Charlie Kirk was not just a murder. It was an assault on the thousands of attendees who were there, victimizing them by making them unwilling participants in a sniper assassination. More broadly, it was an attack on civic participation and open debate—the lifeblood of democratic governance.

There is, unfortunately, a risk of copycat attacks. In recent days, credible threats have been reported against individuals and organizations all over the country. These threats are not limited to political violence; some are motivated by a personal desire for infamy. Historically, deadly attacks driven by personal motives have far outnumbered politically motivated lethal attacks.

It is understandable that fears of further political violence are widespread. However, now is a time for vigilance, not despair. There are practical steps that can be taken to help protect Americans from political violence and other attacks on the public.

First, know the warning signs of a violent plot. These are not isolated outbursts on social media. Instead, look for signs of real commitment to carrying out a violent attack. Look for evidence of both motivation and preparation—concrete steps towards committing violence.

Examples of motivation include claims that their targets are so harmful or threatening that they have no choice but to attack; claims that they have been inspired by past attacks; and claims that they will be the ones to fulfill the extremist cause, especially if they were previously kicked out of a radical group for being too violent. Also, of high concern are claims that they feel increasingly compelled to kill (whether by their own instincts or, delusionally, by some outside force) and warn that they can no longer control those impulses.

Examples of preparation include written plans for an attack or conducting research to carry out an attack, especially to learn how to kill as many as possible. Traveling to get paramilitary training for an attack is also of high concern. Socially, coordinating online with known violent extremists or attempting to recruit others to their cause is a warning sign. Seeking arsenals of weapons and ammunition, without a benign reason (hunting, sport shooting, etc.) is a red flag. Finally, attempting to travel to a target site and probe its defenses is a concern.