WORLD ROUNDUP Europe’s Astonishing Drop in Illegal Migration | TikTok Deal Is America’s White Flag in the Tech War with China | Americans’ Support for Israel Dramatically Declines, and more

Published 29 September 2025

Moldova Defies Russia by Re-electing Its Pro-European Government (Economist)

Russian election subversion fails to beat President Maia Sandu’s party.

Europe’s Astonishing Drop in Illegal Migration (Economist)

Europe’s big, invisible wall is slowing boat crossings by migrants.

The TikTok Deal Is America’s White Flag in the Tech War with China (Steven Feldstein, Foreign Policy)

Beijing will still retain considerable influence over the U.S. version of the app.

Americans’ Support for Israel Dramatically Declines, Times/Siena Poll Finds (Lisa Lerer and Ruth Igielnik, New York Times)

A majority of American voters now oppose sending additional economic and military aid to Israel, a stunning reversal in public opinion since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Behind Taiwan’s “Unification” Party, Chinese Espionage — and a Criminal Gang (Katrina Northrop and Pei-Lin Wu, Washington Post)

The murky activities of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party show how Beijing is using organized crime to extend its reach in Taiwan.

Sweeping Israeli Actions Transform West Bank in Shadow of Gaza War (Claire Parker, Washington Post)

The dramatic expansion of Israeli settlements and escalating violence by radical settlers aimed at evicting Palestinians are among the measures remaking the territory.