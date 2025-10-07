OUR PICKS Political Violence: The Rise in Leftist Terrorism | No, Trump Can’t Deploy Troops to Wherever He Wants | Welcome to Zero Migration America, and more

U.S. Agricultural Defenses Fall Short Against Rising Agroterrorism Threats, Expert Warns Congress (Megan Norris, HSToday)

Testimony highlights vulnerabilities in food security infrastructure as foreign adversaries expand biological weapons capabilities.

No, Trump Can’t Deploy Troops to Wherever He Wants (Stephen I. Vladeck, New York Times)

President Trump’s escalating efforts to deploy armed troops onto the streets of several American cities run by Democratic officials are raising a question courts have been all but completely able to avoid since the Constitution was drafted: Can presidents unleash the armed forces on their own people based on facts that they contrive?

The text of the relevant statutes doesn’t answer that question. But our constitutional ideals, to say nothing of common sense, should —and the answer must be no.

The Supreme Court will no doubt have the last word. And the question is going to be whether the president can use a contrived crisis as a justification for sending troops into our cities. In other words, the issue is going to come down to who decides the facts when it comes to domestic use of the military. That question meant one thing when we had presidents who, for whatever reason, were constrained to acknowledge reality. It means something else altogether in an administration for which, to borrow from George Orwell, 2 + 2 = 5.

Six Surgeons General: It’s Our Duty to Warn the Nation about RFK Jr. (Jerome Adams, Richard Carmona, Joycelyn Elders, Vivek Murthy, Antonia Novello and David Satcher, Washington Post)

We took an oath to declare dangers when we found them. We’re doing that again today.

As former U.S. surgeons general appointed by every Republican and Democratic president since George H.W. Bush, we have collectively spent decades in service as the Nation’s Doctor. We took two sacred oaths in our lifetimes: first, as physicians who swore to care for our patients and, second, as public servants who committed to protecting the health of all Americans.

Today, in keeping with those oaths, we are compelled to speak with one voice to say that the actions of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are endangering the health of the nation. Never before have we issued a joint public warning like this. But the profound, immediate and unprecedented threat that Kennedy’s policies and positions pose to the nation’s health cannot be ignored.

Despite differences in perspectives, we have always been united in